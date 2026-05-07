Trump health update: POTUS' hands spark concern as new photos surface; ‘extremely swollen’

President Donald Trump's photos on Wednesday sparked concern as many pointed to discoloration visible on both his hands, and claimed that one hand even showed signs of bruising. The photos quickly went viral amid an ongoing scrutiny of the 79-year-old Republican president's health.

President Donald Trump's photos sparked fresh concerns about his health as many pointed to his hands looking discolored. (REUTERS)

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“Yikes! Both of Trump's hands are discolored today and one of them appears bruised as well,” one person commented. Another added “New photo shows heavy bruising and makeup on both of Trump's hands.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the photos, white patches were visible on Trump's hands, and his left hand showed some purplish coloring through the white patch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the photos, white patches were visible on Trump's hands, and his left hand showed some purplish coloring through the white patch. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} These images garnered several reactions. “Imagine if Biden had cover up globbed on his hands every day?,” one remarked. It was a reference to the intense focus on former president Joe Biden's health from Republicans, while he was in office. At the time, suggestions were constantly made from the opposing camp that Biden was not fit to be president due to his failing health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These images garnered several reactions. “Imagine if Biden had cover up globbed on his hands every day?,” one remarked. It was a reference to the intense focus on former president Joe Biden's health from Republicans, while he was in office. At the time, suggestions were constantly made from the opposing camp that Biden was not fit to be president due to his failing health. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Trump health update: Medical expert raises questions about dentist visit after Walter Reed claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Trump health update: Medical expert raises questions about dentist visit after Walter Reed claims {{/usCountry}}

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Another asked “How does he, with all that money, get a Covergirl bad color match like that??”. Yet another added “We can see how many hands he’s been shaking.”

Notably, this is a reference to an explanation from the Trump administration about the bruising on his hands, when it was attributed to the president shaking too many hands in a day.

Yet another person shared the photos of his hands and wrote “They really spackled the makeup on thick and you can STILL see the bruise showing through it on the right hand.”

One person noted that Trump's hands also looked “Extremely swollen.” Yet another chipped in that the ‘face tan looks extra brown today too.’

Donald Trump health update

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Despite the concerns on social media about President Trump's health both he and the White House have insisted that all is fine. President Trump was reportedly given a clean bill of health by his doctors and the White House had shared that with the media amid speculations surrounding Trump's health.

Trump had also explained that his bruising came from taking aspirin, specifically the dosage he took, adding that aspirin thinned the blood. Trump claimed he took it for his heart, and that his doctor had told him there was no need to take the aspirin since his heart was in good condition. However, the president had noted that he did not want to take any chances. He had added that aspirin in that dosage caused bruising as a side effect, and indicated he was willing to live with the bruising in an effort to keep his heart healthy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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