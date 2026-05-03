Trump health update: Medical expert raises questions about dentist visit after Walter Reed claims

President Donald Trump's health once again came into focus after it was reported that he'd left his Jupiter golf club in Florida for a dentist appointment.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before he boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.(AP)

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White House pool reporter Annie Linskey noted the White House say that it was a ‘scheduled’ appointment with a ‘local dentist’. However, the news of Trump's visit to the dentist has raised some eyebrows.

A Washington Post reporter quipped “i need to find a dentist who works weekends,” indicating that dental appointments over the weekend were an anomaly. Another person wrote “Trump left his Jupiter golf club in FL for an alleged unknown ‘scheduled’ dental appointment at his ‘local dentist.’ Translation=he’s having private meeting with unknown people again.”

Also Read | Trump health update: Photos with King Charles spark fresh concerns; ‘discoloration on left hand’

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{{^usCountry}} Yet another claimed that the president's love for golf was such that he would not have kept an appointment the same day as a golf tournament at his club. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another claimed that the president's love for golf was such that he would not have kept an appointment the same day as a golf tournament at his club. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a medical expert raised questions about the need for a dentist appointment in Florida, stating that the White House had facilities on-site for dental checkups. Jonathan Reiner, Professor of Medicine and Surgery Interventional Cardiologist, and a medical analyst for CNN, shared his thoughts on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a medical expert raised questions about the need for a dentist appointment in Florida, stating that the White House had facilities on-site for dental checkups. Jonathan Reiner, Professor of Medicine and Surgery Interventional Cardiologist, and a medical analyst for CNN, shared his thoughts on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What medical expert said about Trump's dental appointment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What medical expert said about Trump's dental appointment {{/usCountry}}

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Reiner was reacting to an Agence France Presse reporter's X post on Trump's dental appointment. “The White House has had a dental operatory since the Hoover Admin. Routine dental exams can be done in the WH,” he noted.

A person remarked “Trump was at the White House all week. He needn’t go to Florida for a dentist appointment if it’s available to him in White House," flagging the Florida dental appointment as an anomaly.

Notably, this comes after claims last month that Trump was taken to Walter Reed hospital. However, they turned out to be baseless and photos were shared showing there was no routes blocked or any other preparations in place, which would have been rolled out had the commander in chief been at the medical facility.

Trump rushed to hospital? Fact-checking Water Reed claims

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After the row last month, this month too claims were made on social media that Trump was rushed to the Walter Reed hospital and alleged photos were shared. However, these have been fact-checked to be digitally altered photos. The claims of Trump being rushed to the hospital are false.

Notably, there is an ongoing concern about the president's health. Many have pointed to the bruising on his hands or the alleged falling asleep during meetings as grounds for concern. However, the White House has batted for the leader of the nation, saying that medical professionals had given Trump a clean bill of health.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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