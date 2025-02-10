Donald Trump makes history as 1st US president to attend Super Bowl, predicts winner

Super Bowl 2025 created another history when Donald Trump arrived for the game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, becoming the first ever US President to attend the biggest sporting bonanza in the country's yearly calendar. NFL - Super Bowl LIX - Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States - February 9, 2025 U.S. President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump in the stands during the game.(REUTERS)

Donald Trump predicted the winner of the game, also showing love to a WAG for her support.

According to an ABC News report, Donald Trump was seen roaming the sidelines in the build-up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles game. He waved to the crowd and raised his first, the iconic gesture that has been associated with him since an assassination attempt last July.

President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the field before the start of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP)

President Donald Trump was accompanied by his family members for the occasion. Several lawmakers also arrived to watch the game with the Commander-in-chief. The Republican also predicted the winner of the game.

“I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he’s won, I have to go with Kansas City — I have to go with Kansas City. At the same time, Philadelphia is just fantastic,” Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier. He also said he loves Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany as she ‘is a MAGA’.

Apart from Trump, Several celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, and many more have made it to New Orleans for the Super Bowl. Kendrick Lamar has the audience for his Super Bowl halftime show.

It's a historic occasion with or without Trump. The Chiefs aim for a three-peat, a feat no NFL team has ever achieved. The Eagles, who lost the Super Bowl 2023 to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, will be looking for revenge and stop them from doing so.

Can Jalen Hurts and Eagles stop Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs from getting into Super Bowl history books?

Jalen Hurts was left devastated when the Eagles were pipped to the Super Bowl title two years ago by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. He will be looking to stop them from getting the three-peat and an eternal place in the Super Bowl history books. Also, a bit of revenge would be sweet.

The Chiefs have been dominant in the seven years that Mahomes has been their quarterback. This is their fifth Super Bowl appearance since winning it in 2019, losing just one of them before taking the field on Sunday.

The Eagles’ only Super Bowl win came in 2018 with Nick Foles under center. So for a neutral observer, the choice is clear. Also, the ticket prices are down this year and one of the reasons is the Chiefs fatigue.