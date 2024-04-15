Donald Trump makes stunning claims ahead of hush money trial: 'I will be forced to...'

A day ahead of his appearance in Manhattan courtroom, former US President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on Judge Juan Merachan who is overseeing the Stormy Daniels hush-money criminal trial against him. Speaking at a rally on Saturday in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump called the upcoming hush money trial a “communist show trial”. (AP)

Earlier, Merachan issued a gag order preventing Trump from speaking about attorneys, witnesses, jurors and court staff.

Trump's lawyers requested a postponement of the trial over his alleged payments of hush money to former adult film star Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential elections.

Trump slams ‘fake Biden trial’ as blatant attack on him

After realising that the judge was not persuaded by his demands for additional time or the dismissal of all charges, Trump complained on his Truth Social platform that he and his legal team still have not had enough time to prepare for the case, which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed more than a year ago.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump stressed that his trial “cannot be allowed to go forward” and called Judge Juan Merchan “the the most highly conflicted Judge in New York State history”.

He further mentioned that Merchan “only gave us a short period of time to read and study hundreds of thousands of pages of documents that D.A. Alvin Bragg illegally hid, disguised, and held back from us.”

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee went on to call the case against him a “fake Biden trial” and claimed that it is an unprecedented attack on him as he is leading in every poll against Biden ahead of the presidential elections.

“Of course, and as the Judge knows, we need far more time than that. They could have started this Fake Biden Trial many years ago, not right in the middle of my campaign for President, and time would not be a problem. This is a blatant and unprecedented attack on Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent (who is leading in every poll!), done in close coordination with the White House, that cannot be allowed to go forward!” he wrote.

Trump calls his indictment a ‘badge of honor’

Speaking at a rally on Saturday in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, Trump called the upcoming hush money trial a “communist show trial”. He then portrayed himself as a martyr for his followers and called his indictment a “badge of honor”.

“I’m proud to do it for you,” Trump remarked, claiming that he "will be forced to sit, fully gagged” on Monday.

Trump is accused with 34 felonies of manipulating business documents in relation to a $130,000 payment that he allegedly made to Daniels in 2016 to stay mum about an alleged affair.