Donald Trump never consumed alcohol? Here's what his doctors found and prescribed

BySohil Sehran
Apr 14, 2025 11:35 AM IST

Donald Trump is in excellent physical and cognitive health and fully fit to carry out his duties as US President, says his physician.

President Donald Trump, who recently underwent a physical health check-up, has been prescribed medication for controlling cholesterol, preventing cardiac issues, and treating a skin condition.

US President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2025. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2025. (AFP)

The US president has been advised to take rosuvastatin and ezetimibe for cholesterol control, aspirin for cardiac prevention, and mometasone cream for a skin condition, according to the health report on the White House website.

“The skin examination revealed some minor sun damage and a few lesions. No concerning lesions or growths were identified,” the report said.

The report shared by President Donald Trump's physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, mentions that Trump's urinalysis results were normal.

His pertinent past medical history includes well-controlled hypercholesterolemia, seasonal allergies, a history of COVID-19 infection, and well-managed conditions such as rosacea, actinic keratosis, benign nevi, diverticulosis, and a benign colon polyp.

In terms of past surgical history, Trump underwent an appendectomy at age 11 and bilateral cataract surgery.

The report also mentions that his social history reflects “lifelong abstinence from tobacco and alcohol.”

Key health metrics include:

  • Triglycerides: 56 mg/dL (Normal: <150 mg/dL)
  • HDL ("Good" cholesterol): 77 mg/dL (Desirable: >40 mg/dL)
  • LDL ("Bad" cholesterol): 51 mg/dL (Optimal: <100 mg/dL)
  • The Complete Blood Count (CBC) was also reported as normal, including the following figures:
  • White Blood Cells: 4.4 K/uL (Normal: 4.0-11.0 K/uL)
  • Hemoglobin: 14.5 g/dL (Normal: 13.8-17.2 g/dL)
  • Platelets: 229 K/uL (Normal: 150-450 K/uL)

In the metabolic panel, the President’s glucose levels were reported at 89.7 mg/dL (Normal: 70-99 mg/dL), with a Hemoglobin A1c of 5.2% (Normal: 4.0-5.6%).

Kidney and liver function were also well within normal limits, with BUN at 18.2 mg/dL (Normal: 7-20 mg/dL), Creatinine at 0.89 mg/dL (Normal: 0.74-1.35 mg/dL), ALT at 41 U/L (Normal: 7-56 U/L), and AST at 28 U/L (Normal: 10-40 U/L).

Other notable results include a Vitamin B12 level of 486 pg/mL (Normal: 200-900 pg/mL), PSA at 0.10 ng/mL (Normal: <4.0 ng/mL), and a TSH of 1.42 IU/mL (Normal: 0.4-4.0 µIU/mL).

The physician said, “President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
