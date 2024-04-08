Donald Trump plans to pressure Ukraine to give up its land to Russia to end the war: Report

Former US President Donald Trump has proposed a plan to end the Ukraine war by giving Ukraine back territory to Russia, according to The Washington Post. Some foreign policy experts believe that Trump’s proposal would effectively hand Russia’s President Vladimir Putin a victory and validate the use of military force to break international borders. Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives for a GOP fundraiser, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)

Trump’s Plan- Kyiv to yield territory to Russia

The top GOP candidate has a plan to try to convince the American ally to cede some of its land to Russia in an effort to end the war. The former President has repeatedly said that if he were to return to office, he could put an end to the war in a matter of weeks.

The Washington Post quotes anonymous sources who have spoken to Trump or his advisors as saying that his goal is to push Ukraine to cede Crimea and the border regions of Donbas to Russia. This comes after the leaders of Ukraine steadfastly refused to give up any territory during the conflict.

Russia and Ukraine “want to save face, they want a way out”

According to the report, the former POTUS, who is striving to return to the White House, strongly believes that both Russia and Ukraine "want to save face, they want a way out," as confirmed by a source who discussed the plans with him privately.

Crimea fell to Russia back in 2014. The Donbas region in eastern Ukraine has been at war with pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces for years. With the latest invasion, Russia has gained even more territory there. The former president seems to think people in those areas wouldn't mind becoming part of Russia, according to the report.

“The whole thing is fake news from the Washington Post. They’re just making it up,” Trump’s campaign advisor slammed the news as fake. “President Trump is the only one talking about stopping the killing. Joe Biden is talking about more killing.” Advisor Jason Miller told the NY Post.

Reacting to the reported plan of Trump, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry said, “In reality, that would mean the ultimate collapse of the post-WWII world order and a signal that the law of force now supersedes the force of law.”