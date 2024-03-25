Donald Trump rejoices NY fraud verdict but blasts hush money case as ‘election interference’

March 25th was a crucial day for former president Donald Trump as he faced a deadline to cover a $454 million civil fraud judgment and was scheduled to appear for hearing at New York Criminal Court to seek that the judge delay or dismiss the hush money trial. Former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan criminal court, Monday, March 25, 2024, in New York. (AP)

While Trump won an appeal to decrease his NY fraud bond, Judge Juan Merchan set an April 15 trial date for his hush money case.

A New York appeals court reduced Trump's bond obligation to delay the enforcement of a $454 million fraud judgment against the former US President and his businesses to just $175 million. The court allowed Trump an additional 10 days to post the new amount.

Trump was fined more than $464 million, including interest, after Judge Arthur Engoron concluded that he and his co-defendants illegally exaggerated the value of their properties in order to obtain significant loans.

For the time being, the ruling precludes New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing Trump's property in order to enforce the judgment against him.

Trump denounces hush money trail as ‘pure case of voter intimidation’

Following developments in two legal cases against him, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and also held a press conference to convey his message to supporters as well as his opponent Joe Biden.

He slammed the hush money case against him as a “pure case of voter intimidation and election interference.”

The Republican presidential candidate blasted the jury for not delaying the hush money trial and called it an “election interference” with "Biden and his thugs" plotting against him.

“This was a case that could have been brought three-and-a-half years ago and they decided to wait now, just during the election, so that I won't be able to campaign,” Trump said while speaking to reporters.

Addressing the media at 40 Wall Street property in New York, Trump claimed a Hush money trial against him is being rushed, stating that there should be “no trial” during elections.

“You have a case which … they’re dying to get this thing started. The judge cannot go faster. He wants to get it started so badly," he said.

Trump, however, added that he would have "no problem" testifying in upcoming trial scheduled to start next month. “I would have no problem testifying. I didn't do anything wrong.”

He was then questioned if he had any worries that a conviction would harm his presidential candidacy.

Trump responded that it may "make me more popular because the people know it's a scam". “It's a Biden trial.”

Trump has been charged with 34 offenses of fabricating business documents. The charges stem from remittances made to his ex-attorneys and fixer Michael Cohen for hush money payments before the presidential election of 2016 to cover up his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump boasts he has ‘a lot of cash’

After NY vivil fraud verdict, the former president boasted that he has “a lot of cash”.

When a reporter asked about the timeline of securing the $175 million bond, Trump mentioned: “As they say I have a lot of cash. You know I do because you looked at my statements.”

He further stated that he would like to use his cash funds for his reelection bid, but claimed that "they don't want me to use my cash to get reelected."

Taking to Truth Social, he said that the verdict by Appellate Division “shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 million.”

Blasting judge Engoron as “a disgrace to this country”, Trump said, “What he's done is such a disservice and should never be allowed to happen. New York state is being battered by his decision.”