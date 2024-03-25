Trump dubbed ‘Don Poorleone’ ahead of half-a-billion-dollar fraud case penalty deadline

Donald Trump's fallen off the Godfather-ly horse when it comes to reeling in support to pay off his half-a-billion-dollar bond payment due on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Trump family patriarch is far from achieving the intimidating route fashioned by Don Corleone in the 1972 epic crime flick The Godfather. The latter's signature of having made “an offer (one) can't refuse,” received a satirical makeover with the ex-president's “I made an offer everyone refused” on social media as netizens jumped in to meme his current situation centred around the $464M penalty (with interest). Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during the Club Golf Awards at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)(AP)

‘Don Poorleone' memes broke out on X (formerly Twitter) as internet users dubbed the former president as a parodied version of the iconic crime boss character. Eventually, other members of the Trump family were also dragged in and coined the ‘#FamilyFullOfFredos,’ with accompanying pictures of Trump and his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr, referring to the self-willed fictional Godfather counterpart, Fredo Corleone.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Donald Trump fraud case ruling and surfacing memes

In February 2024, the New York civil court ruling approved its final judgement against the former US president. After a three-year investigation, the court found Trump, his sons Eric and Don Jr, and ex-Trump Organization executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney liable for falsifying business records and inflating Trump's net worth.

Also read | ‘Jealous’: Trump hits back at Biden for mocking his latest ‘golf accomplishment’

Additionally, New York State Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling held up restrictions on Trump from doing business in the state for three years. the amplified amount of money is seen as equivalent to his “ill-gotten gains" and interest, which must be paid off by the March 25 deadline. If not successfully heeded, New York Attorney General Letitia James will have Trump's assets seized.

Reports suggest that the former president has reached out to “about 30 surety companies through four separate brokers” in order to secure the bonds. Returning empty-handed, his legal team was compelled to announce the “practical impossibility” of finding a company to back his case. On the hypocritical contrary, Trump stated that he had almost “five hundred million dollars in cash” on Truth Social.

Political show Inside with Jen Psaki blew the lid off his double standard on Sunday as lawyer Neal Katyal joined in the trending meme trail. “There is a reason why I think some people are calling Donald Trump ‘Don Poorleone’ right now,” began Katyal. He concluded by highlighting Trump's social media message: “His lawyers say he can’t get the money in time, he’s getting on Truth Social and saying he can."