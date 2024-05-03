Donald Trump reveals when he will announce VP pick as his list ‘shortens' to these 4 candidates

Former US President Donald Trump has revealed the timeline when he will announce his vice presidential candidate for November elections. On being asked if he required someone else to campaign for him, Trump, 77, asserted: "I don't think so", adding that "“I think we’re getting the word out.”(AP )

Speaking to FOX 6 Milwaukee, the presumptive GOP nominee on Wednesday said: “I’ll be picking, but probably not too much before the convention, which I happen to be having in the great state of Wisconsin.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On being asked if he required someone else to campaign for him, Trump, 77, asserted: “I don't think so”, adding that “I think we’re getting the word out.”

Notably, Milwaukee will host the Republican National Convention from July 15–18. Conventionally, the vice presidential candidate will give a speech to the delegates on the evening before the conference ends.

In the final week leading up to the convention in 2016, Trump selected then-Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence, as his running mate, supporting the theory that he will adhere to a similar schedule this time around.

The GOP leader also spoke about his ongoing hush money trial in New York and said that he is not speeding up the process to pick his running money as he has to appear in a Manhattan courtroom on accusations of concealing “hush money” payments made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

While Trump has always spoken out about his preferable choice for the running mate position, he never disclosed the specifics of his prospective VP and the date on which he will formally add someone to his ticket.

Who all are on Trump's list and is Kristy Noem out of race amid dog-killing scandal?

According to a Bloomberg's Thursday report, Trump has shorten his potential VP list to four candidates. These include Republican senators Marco Rubio of Florida, J.D. Vance of Ohio, and Tim Scott of South Carolina, and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum.

It was reported earlier that Biotech tycoon Vivek Ramaswamy is already out of the race, a source told The Post. Meanwhile, Trump's allies stated that South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has “no shot” at the role following her 14-month-old dog killing scandal.

During a call with fundraisers in February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also excused himself from being Trump's running mate.

Many of the potential contenders will be seen at Trump's major campaign event this week in Palm Beach.