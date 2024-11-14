Donald Trump reveals when he will get rid of billionaire Elon Musk as he refuses to ‘go home’

President-elect Donald Trump revealed why he could never get rid of his billionaire supporter Elon Musk, who is being referred to as ‘First Lady’ after he appeared in a family photo of the GOP leader following his massive US win. Elon Musk was one of the Trump aides seen leaving the president-elect's aircraft on Wednesday morning as he traveled to Washington, DC, to meet with Republican leaders and President Joe Biden.(AP)

Interestingly, future First Lady Melania Trump was missing from the picture taken during victory celebration at Trump's Florida home in Mar-a-Lago, prompting several people to speculate that Musk has taken her place.

The SpaceX CEO was one of the Trump aides seen leaving the president-elect's aircraft on Wednesday morning as he traveled to Washington, DC, to meet with Republican leaders and President Joe Biden.

Trump jokes 'I can't get rid' of Musk

On Wednesday Trump arrived in Washington with Musk to attend and address the House Republican conference. The richest person in the world was seated in the front row at the Capitol Hill event.

Musk has been hanging around Mar-a-Lago since helping Trump win the White House.

“Elon won't go home,” Trump jokingly told the House Republicans, according to one attendee., Daily Mail reported.

The 78-year-old President-elect further stated, “I can't get rid of him. Until I don't like him.”

The Tesla CEO received a standing ovation from GOP senators in the meeting following a shoutout from Trump during his speech.

Trump then pointed at Musk and remarked, “Elon has been so great.”

Musk becoming part of Trump family

The billionaire then gestured toward the assembly of Republican leaders. Several GOP conference members stood and cheered for Musk and Trump.

He was also spotted dining with the President-elect and on Trump's golf property.

In a social media post, Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump even called the flamboyant billionaire her “uncle.”

This comes after Trump's announcement on Tuesday that Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American biotech entrepreneur, will co-lead a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In his statement, Trump said that it would open the door for his administration to eliminate “Government Bureaucracy,” which he described as “potentially, The Manhattan Project of our time.”

Meanwhile, Musk, the X owner, said: “We finally have a mandate to delete the mountain of choking regulations that do not serve the greater good.”