Barron Trump looking lost, standing alone in Kai Trump's new BTS video from Mar-a-Lago party

Donald Trump's family gathered at his Mar-a-Lago estate on November 5 for a night of celebration and reflection as election results unfolded live. In a behind-the-scenes vlog, Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, provided a glimpse into the evening. The video also captured Barron Trump spending time watching the election results with his siblings. Meanwhile, the President-elect took the opportunity to pose for photos with family members and even invited Elon Musk to join the festivities, calling him 'family.’ Barron Trump in Kai Trump's new BTS video from Mar-a-Lago party(YouTube)

Barron Trump spotted in behind-the-scenes moment at Mar-a-Lago party

Kai Trump, much like her youngest uncle, Barron, has found her own way to capture the public's attention with her distinct personality, giving a sneak peek into the fun side of the Trump family through her YouTube vlogs. On October 11, she shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of election night, building up to her grandfather's historic victory. "Come along for election night with the whole family!" Kai teased in the video description.

On the drive to Mar-a-Lago, she revealed her pre-party tradition. Upon arrival, Kai showed us the tensed yet lively scene inside—close family and friends gathered around four TVs, watching the tight competition between Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who ultimately lost the election by a wide margin, making Trump the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland.

The video pans over to Barron, his towering height drawing attention as usual. He was seen looking a bit lost, occasionally glancing at the screen and sometimes goofing around with the kids. The youngest Trump, credited with offering valuable advice to his father, especially in podcast discussions, was, however, seen keeping his distance from the crowd engrossed in political talk.

Meanwhile, Trump was captured posing for photos with his family and inviting Elon Musk to join them. “We have to get Elon with his boy. Gorgeous, perfect boy,” Trump remarked. They then mingled calling their group a "beautiful family" and said, “You are family.”

Netizens react to Trump and Musk bromance

Elon Musk arrived at Mar-a-Lago confident about the Republicans’ winning bid and kicked off the early celebrations as Trump clinched his first key swing state, North Carolina. The Tesla owner arrived at the party with his son. “The bromance has just begun,” one internet user quipped. “I’m slowly starting to recognize Trump’s family! He does have a nice family,” another said. “Such an intriguing peek behind the curtain!” a third wrote. “But why isn’t Barron mingling, and where is Melania? Doubtful,” a fourth added.

While netizens are excited about the growing bond between Musk and Trump, looking ahead to the next four years with optimism, CNN's Ana Navarro raised concerns about the tech giant's increasing influence in the political scene. In a panel discussion with Anderson Cooper asked Republican strategist Scott Jennings, she even humorously dubbed Musk "the first lady," suggesting he had taken Melania’s place. “It’s a little weird, right?” Navarro remarked. “I mean, Elon Musk seems to be everywhere at all times. He’s like secretary of everything, and at the same time, he’s like the First Lady,” she said according to Axios.