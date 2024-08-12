Donald Trump reveals why IOC rejected Chicago's bid to host 2016 games, takes credit for LA 2028: ‘I gave them…’

Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican candidate for the 2024 White House race, claimed that he was the one who successfully secured Los Angeles' bid to host the 2028 Olympic Games. Donald Trump alleged that Barack Obama declined to address the International Olympic Committee, saying that it was likely due to rejection of his personally submitted request to host 2016 Games.(REUTERS FILE)

In an early Sunday night post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “As President-Elect, I worked with the Olympic Organizing Committee of Los Angeles in getting the 2028 Olympics to come to the United States. There was tremendous competition from other countries.”

Back in 2017, there was competition between Paris and Los Angeles to host 2024 Olympics. While Trump put his support behind the city's bid, the Olympic Organizing Committee awarded the hosting rights for 2028 to Los Angeles and rights for 2024 to Paris.

“Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned!” Trump tweeted on 11 July, 2017.

In June 2017, IOC President Thomas Bach visited Trump at the White House. Then President Barack Obama did not invite the IOC to the White House. He, however, attended a 2009 meeting in Copenhagen to support Chicago's unsuccessful bid to host the 2016 Games as the organizers awarded hosting rights to the Brazil's Rio De Janeiro.

Recalling the time, Trump has now accused his predecessor Obama of being against the bid.

He alleged in his Sunday post that Obama declined to address the International Olympic Committee, saying that it was likely due to rejection of his personally submitted request. Trump went on to say that the IOC needs the passionate backing and approval of the US President in order to secure the selection.

“I gave them what they wanted to hear, and got the job done! It was my great honor to do so. Hopefully I will be President, and our Country will have reached new (and record!) levels of success. SEE YOU IN 2028. Thank you!” he asserted.

Trump mocks 2024 Paris Olympics: 'We Won't Be Having a Last Supper'

Trump recently promised Americans that if he wins the presidency, he will exert pressure on organisers of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California.

In an interview with Laura Ingraham on FOX News, the Republican contender slammed the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, stating that it was “disgrace”.

Also Read: Elon Musk reveals how he is preparing for his upcoming interview with Donald Trump, shares exact time

His reference seemed to be to a scene when an array of drag performers and dancers were positioned behind a long table, causing some to draw comparisons to Leonardo DaVinci's Renaissance artwork, “The Last Supper,” which shows Jesus Christ with his Twelve Apostles.

“There won't be any 'Last Supper,' the way they portrayed it the other night,” the ex-President said in response to Ingraham's inquiry regarding the 2028 Olympics.