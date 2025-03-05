Donald Trump’s face on $100 bill? Know about new ‘Golden Age Act of 2025’

A plan to feature US President Donald Trump's face on a new $100 bill has received support from Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert. Donald Trump: Golden Age Act would require that all $100 bills feature a picture of president on the front face of the note.”(X@RepBrandonGill)

This Monday, Texas Congressman Brandon Gill formally proposed the “Golden Age Act of 2025,” which included Trump's mugshot from his 2023 booking at Georgia's Fulton County Jail.

According to the congressman statement, “this legislation would require that all $100 bills feature a picture of Donald J. Trump on the front face of the note.”

Boebert, a fervent supporter of Trump, has extended her unflinching support to Gills' suggestion.

“Add me as a co-sponsor!” she declared on X shortly after Gill announced the bill.

“The Golden Age of America has just begun. We are going to FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT alongside President Trump to Make America Great Again!” she said in another post.

Netizens react to ‘Golden Age Act of 2025’

Meanwhile, Gill's post on X garnered mixed response, with one user writing: “Your time would be better spent writing legislation to formally abolish the Fed and the IRS. You are an unserious person.”

“That’s ridiculous he wouldn’t fit!” another Trump detractor said.

“He stands alone. I want a new denomination. Maybe a $250 or $500 dollar bill? The man has to be alone at the top,” the President's supporter remarked.

“Bring back the $200 bill… President Trump should be on that or the $500 bill…” one more chimed in.

Also Read: Nicolle Wallace, Rachel Maddow blasted over ‘disgusting’ take on cancer survivor Secret agent, face calls to apologise

Know Golden Age Act 2025

In his formal proposal, Gill clarified that the Secretary of the Treasury would make public a draft design of the $100 bill that would have the eye-catching image of the President before December 31, 2026.

The bill would mandate the display of Trump's image on all $100 notes issued after December 31, 2028. It's uncertain if this picture would be his mugshot.

“There has been no one who has done more to bring America into the golden age than President Trump,” Gill wrote, citing the Trump's tenacity after “he took a bullet for this country,” alluding to the assassination attempts on Trump.

“Featuring him on the $100 bill is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years.”

The congressman, who previously denounced Biden's immigration policies as “an abomination,” praised Trump's tough positions on immigration, trade, energy, and foreign aid in order to demonstrate his unshakable MAGA support.

Earlier, Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina similarly declared that he was preparing legislation seeking Trump's picture to be featured on a new $250 bill in appreciation of the latter's economic accomplishments.

However, the face of any living person cannot be included on US banknotes due to federal law.