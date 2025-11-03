Trump’s jibe, viral ads: 5 defining moments in Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral run

New York City is heading for a historic mayoral election on Tuesday, one that has captured national and global attention. At the center of it all is Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old Democratic frontrunner and state assemblyman from Queens, who could become the city’s first-ever Muslim mayor. Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks to the media near the half way point of the New York Marathon during a campaign event in the Brooklyn Borough of New York.(Bloomberg)

Even President Donald Trump has weighed in, calling him a “little communist,” while Mamdani brushes it off with characteristic calm. “Politics can be vicious,” he had said.

Below are five key moments that have defined Mamdani’s unpredictable, high-energy mayoral journey so far.

1. The rise of a progressive underdog

Born in Uganda to Indian-origin parents, Mamdani moved to the US at age seven and became a naturalised citizen in 2018. The son of Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, he’s often shrugged off the “nepo baby” tag.

A self-proclaimed socialist and longtime advocate for affordable housing, Mamdani’s campaign has focused on tackling New York’s soaring cost of living. His promises include, rent control, free daycare, city-run grocery stores, and free public buses. All of these promises have resonated deeply with young voters and immigrants.

Not to mention, before politics, Mamdani even had a brief stint in music, performing as a rapper under the alias “Young Cardamom.”

2. Controversies and clarifications

The campaign trail hasn’t been short on controversy. During a Fox News interview, Mamdani was criticised for sidestepping a question about Hamas. Later, he clarified his stance: “Of course I believe that they should lay down their arms,” he told the Associated Press.

The New York City mayoral election is unfolding against the backdrop of Donald Trump’s ongoing peace push in Gaza, which includes a demand that Hamas surrender its weapons.

Apart from that, Zohran Mamdani has also faced Islamophobic attacks online, including right-wing trolls targeting his wife, Rama Duwaji, who is a Syrian illustrator and animator.

3. Debates and fiery exchanges

The final mayoral debate between Mamdani, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa was explosive. The three clashed over Israel, affordability, and their approach to Trump – who has threatened to cut federal funds to the city.

But it was Mamdani and Cuomo who dominated the stage.

4. The grassroots surge

Mamdani’s campaign has been nothing short of a movement. His final rally in Queens drew over 10,000 people — joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, reported news agency AP.

In a final push, just last week, the 34-year-old appeared on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and held a midnight press briefing after canvassing night-shift workers.

New York City mayoral frontrunner has also struck a chord online, building a distinct fan base through his witty and unconventional campaign ads. His videos, where he seamlessly switches between Hindi and English, have gone viral not just in the US but also in India, drawing enthusiastic reactions and praise across social media platforms.

5. Faith, identity, and the fight against hate

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani has kept his message inclusive but unapologetic. Speaking outside a Bronx mosque, he said, "To be Muslim in New York is to expect indignity, but indignity does not make us distinct. There are many New Yorkers who face it. It is the tolerance of that indignity that does," AP reported.

He’s been vocal about Islamophobia in the city’s politics, saying it’s “one of the few areas of agreement” among his opponents. Still, Mamdani’s resilience and his ability to connect across divides have kept him in the lead.

Whether he becomes the city’s first Muslim mayor or not, Zohran Mamdani has already redefined what it means to run for office in modern America.

(With AP, AFP inputs)