Donald Trump says ‘worst criminals are flooding our streets’ after CBP officer is shot in NYC, ‘Complete disaster’

Donald Trump has broken his silence after an illegal immigrant allegedly shot a Customs and Border Protection officer in New York City during an attempted robbery over the weekend. In a Truth Social post, the US President addressed the rising crimes in American cities due to criminals “flooding our streets.” Trump says ‘worst criminals are flooding our streets’ after CBP officer is shot (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“Crime in American Cities started to significantly rise when they went to CASHLESS BAIL. The WORST criminals are flooding our streets and endangering even our great law enforcement officers. It is a complete disaster, and must be ended, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote.

Kristi Noem blames ‘sanctuary’ policies

The officer was allegedly hit in the face and forearm in Manhattan’s Riverside Park Saturday night, July 19. The suspect, Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez was later taken into custody. He had previously been caught by Border Patrol in April 2023, Fox News reported.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the injured officer, and blamed “sanctuary” policies for the crime. "There's absolutely zero reason that someone who is scum of the earth like this should be running loose on the streets of New York City," Noem told reporters on Monday, January 21, referencing Nunez. "He was arrested four different times in New York City, and because of the mayor's policies and sanctuary city policies, was released back to do harm to people and to individuals living in this city."

"I'm calling on every single mayor and sanctuary city and sanctuary governor to change their policies and to change their tactics right now," she further said. "Their job is to take an oath to protect the public, to protect families that are out there every single day trying to provide for each other and to try to live the American dream. And they want to do so safely in their own communities. How many more lives will it take? How many more people have to be hurt and victimized before we have public safety? When I look at what Mayor Adams has done to New York City, it breaks my heart to see the families that have suffered because of his policies."