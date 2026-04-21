Donald Trump signature: Jon Stewart pokes fun at POTUS' sign as others join in; ‘doesn’t make any sense'

President Donald Trump's signature became the butt of jokes for late night talk show host Jon Stewart, who pointed to what he found to be peculiarities in the sign. Stewart shared a video of Trump's signature and began to quip about how it did not even seem like his name.

President Donald Trump's signature has been ridiculed by Jon Stewart.(X/@factpostnews)

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“Does that even say Donald Trump?” The Daily Show host asked. He pointed out that it appeared as though the last name was longer than the first name in Trump's signature. Trump has five letters and Donald has six, so his first name ideally be longer. “It looks like it says Lynyrd Skynyrd,” Stewart continued, referring to the popular Jacksonville, Florida band known for songs like Free Bird and Simple Man.

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{{^usCountry}} “It doesn't make any sense, none of this makes sense,” Stewart added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It doesn't make any sense, none of this makes sense,” Stewart added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The show host also claimed that the president did not write 'Trump' as the last name when he signed documents. “That's too many letters, I'm counting like ten letters,” Stewart said to laughter from the audience. Stewart also quipped that Trump might be adding characters to his last name during the signature like a ‘WiFi password’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The show host also claimed that the president did not write 'Trump' as the last name when he signed documents. “That's too many letters, I'm counting like ten letters,” Stewart said to laughter from the audience. Stewart also quipped that Trump might be adding characters to his last name during the signature like a ‘WiFi password’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump is yet to comment on the jokes directed at him. However, many others flocked to the comment section to pass remarks on the president's signature. Donald Trump signature: Visuals draw laughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump is yet to comment on the jokes directed at him. However, many others flocked to the comment section to pass remarks on the president's signature. Donald Trump signature: Visuals draw laughs {{/usCountry}}

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One person sharing a photo wrote on X “Trump’s signature is an abstract of a KKK rally. Just imagine the burning cross.” Another added that Trump now wanted the same sign on all American money.

“In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump’s signature will appear on future U.S. paper currency along with the Secretary of the Treasury, marking the first time in history for a sitting president,” the Treasury Department had announced.

Yet another person joked about the Lynyrd Skynyrd reference and posted a gif of an American bald eagle, their national bird.

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One humorously suggested an alternate spelling that could explain the current signature. “DonOLd trummmmmmmmmmMmmmmmmmp,” they wrote on X.

The quips about Trump's signature comes against the backdrop of the president being very particular about signing documents. A large part of Trump's complaints has been that his predecessor, Democrat President Joe Biden, had made use of the autopen. Trump has claimed that Biden was not aware of what was being signed as a result.

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Meanwhile, all eyes are on a signature that could indicate the end of the ongoing Middle East conflict, if the president puts the pen to the sheet, once Iran and US emissaries reach an agreement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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