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Donald Trump sparks health fears again amid new ‘leg brace’ speculation: ‘He’s losing his coordination’

A recent image of Donald Trump has sparked concerns over his health due to his unusual posture during a public appearance.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 10:15 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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A new image of Donald Trump has reignited debate over his health, after social media users pointed to his unusual stance during a recent public appearance. The photograph shows the 79-year-old standing with his feet spread wider than his shoulders, forming what many described as an “upside-down V-shape,” while his arms remained stiffly at his sides.

The White House has consistently pushed back against claims questioning Trump’s health.(Getty Images)

The image gained traction, with social media users questioning whether the posture pointed to an underlying issue.

This comes shortly after another clip circulated, appearing to show Trump limping as he exited his plane.

‘Losing his coordination’

Online reactions ranged from concern to speculation, with several users suggesting the stance could be linked to balance or coordination problems.

The White House has consistently pushed back against claims questioning Trump’s health, maintaining that the president remains in “excellent” condition.

Officials have also denied repeated allegations of cognitive decline, and no new medical information has been released following the viral image.

The attention on Trump’s health coincided with his remarks on ongoing tensions with Iran. Speaking to reporters, Trump said: “Talks are going on and will go on over the weekend and a lot of good things are happening,." Addressing reports of disagreements, he added: “I don’t think there’s too many significant differences.”

Also Read: ‘God Bless him,’ says Trump's spokesperson as health rumors explode

He also linked any potential agreement to the lifting of US measures, saying: “As soon as the agreement is signed, that’s when the blockade ends.”

However, after Trump claimed Iran had reopened the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran moved to reimpose restrictions soon after. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a warning that the country’s “valiant navy” is prepared to respond forcefully to its adversaries.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Donald Trump sparks health fears again amid new ‘leg brace’ speculation: ‘He’s losing his coordination’
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