Donald Trump spotted sleeping at Pope Francis' funeral? Photo viral

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 27, 2025 05:38 AM IST

Several photos of President Donald Trump allegedly sleeping at Pope Francis' funeral went viral on social media on Saturday

Several photos of President Donald Trump allegedly sleeping at Pope Francis' funeral went viral on social media on Saturday. The 78-year-old, his wife, First Lady Melania Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were seated in the front row of the Vatican chief's funeral in Rome.

U.S President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square (REUTERS)
U.S President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square (REUTERS)

Soon after the funeral started, social media users claimed that Trump appeared to be dozing off. Photos of the president with his eyes closed surfaced.

Read More: Melania Trump's ‘5-word’ tactful advise to Donald at Pope Francis' funeral revealed by lip leader

“Trump sleeping at the Pope's funeral. An embarrassment, as always, ” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I don’t ever want to hear another word about “Sleepy Joe” — not after this circus.🤡 There are photos of Trump texting, laughing, taking phone calls, and sleeping at the Pope’s funeral,” another person added. They attached photos of the president.

“Trump showed respect for the Pope by texting, sleeping and not following the dress code. He represents MAGA so well! Haha,” a third one tweeted.

The US president and Melania were seated between Estonia’s President Alar Karis and Spain’s King Felipe VI. Other heads of states, like UK PM Keir Starmer, were seated further back.

Read More: ‘Busy’ Donald Trump surprises wife Melania with romantic 55th birthday dinner aboard Air Force

The attendees were generally organized alphabetically by their countries’ names in French. Trump posted photos of himself paying respect to Pope Francis, standing in front of the Vatican chief's coffin. Earlier in the day, the 78-year-old had a one-on-one talk with Zelensky.

This was the two leaders' first meeting since their clash at the White House back in February.

"There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?' Too many people are dying!!!"

News / World News / US News / Donald Trump spotted sleeping at Pope Francis' funeral? Photo viral
