Donald Trump ‘will announce’ more US tariffs next month or sooner: 'Cars, semiconductors and more’

United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will announce tariffs on a number of products next month or even sooner. Among the things he plans to announce tariffs on include lumber, cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, reported news agency Reuters. President Donald Trump speaks at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute summit in Miami Beach, Florida on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (AP)

Donald Trump made the announcement at a conference in Miami, Florida, without giving any further details. “I'm going to be announcing tariffs on cars and semiconductors and chips and pharmaceuticals, drugs and pharmaceuticals and lumber, probably and some other things over the next month or sooner,” Trump was quoted as saying by Reuters

The announcement comes as Donald Trump completes almost one month of his second term in the White House.

Ever since his inauguration as the US 47th President on January 20, Trump has signed a number of executive orders and has taken a hard stance on tariffs, something he promised during his presidential campaign.

Within a month, he initiated several tariffs and threatened to impose duties on imported goods quite frequently. During several public appearances, Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to reform global trade, especially in favour of the United States.

The report said Trump's tariff announcements range from broad ones, such as a universal tariff on foreign-imported goods, to specific sectors or countries to persuade others to meet his policy demands.

What Trump told PM Modi

At a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, Trump said he told him that reciprocal tariffs will be imposed on India, citing India’s heavy duties on US goods.

Recalling his negotiations with Modi, Trump said, “I said, ‘Here is what we are going to do: reciprocal. Whatever you charge, I am charging’.” To which, Trump said that Modi objected. However, Trump claimed he responded by saying, “No, no, whatever you charge, I am going to charge. I am doing that with every country.”