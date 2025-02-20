Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump ‘will announce’ more US tariffs next month or sooner: 'Cars, semiconductors and more’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2025 07:40 AM IST

President Trump will announce tariffs on products like lumber, cars, and pharmaceuticals. This follows his hard stance on tariffs during his second term.

United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will announce tariffs on a number of products next month or even sooner. Among the things he plans to announce tariffs on include lumber, cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, reported news agency Reuters.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute summit in Miami Beach, Florida on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (AP)
President Donald Trump speaks at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute summit in Miami Beach, Florida on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (AP)

Also read: ‘Terrible job’: Donald Trump doubles down on Volodymyr Zelensky as tensions rise over Russia-Ukraine war

Donald Trump made the announcement at a conference in Miami, Florida, without giving any further details. “I'm going to be announcing tariffs on cars and semiconductors and chips and pharmaceuticals, drugs and pharmaceuticals and lumber, probably and some other things over the next month or sooner,” Trump was quoted as saying by Reuters

The announcement comes as Donald Trump completes almost one month of his second term in the White House.

Ever since his inauguration as the US 47th President on January 20, Trump has signed a number of executive orders and has taken a hard stance on tariffs, something he promised during his presidential campaign.

Within a month, he initiated several tariffs and threatened to impose duties on imported goods quite frequently. During several public appearances, Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to reform global trade, especially in favour of the United States.

The report said Trump's tariff announcements range from broad ones, such as a universal tariff on foreign-imported goods, to specific sectors or countries to persuade others to meet his policy demands.

What Trump told PM Modi

At a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, Trump said he told him that reciprocal tariffs will be imposed on India, citing India’s heavy duties on US goods.

Recalling his negotiations with Modi, Trump said, “I said, ‘Here is what we are going to do: reciprocal. Whatever you charge, I am charging’.” To which, Trump said that Modi objected. However, Trump claimed he responded by saying, “No, no, whatever you charge, I am going to charge. I am doing that with every country.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On