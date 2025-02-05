Donald Trump's ‘patronizing’ reply to Afghan reporter with ‘beautiful accent’ fumes netizens; ‘He has married…’

US President Donald Trump stunned everyone during his interaction with a journalist from Afghanistan at a White House press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter for a question as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu watches during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

While the US President did not hesitate to say that he had little understanding of what she was saying, he lauded Afghan White House journalist Nazira Karimi for “beautiful accent.”

Trump's conference came after he suggested that the United States take “ownership” of war-torn Gaza.

Karimi asked Trump, “Do you have any plan to change Afghanistan’s situation? Are you able to recognize the Taliban, because I'm an Afghan journalist.”

In response, Trump said he has a “little hard time” understanding her, asking, "Where are you from?”

“Afghanistan,” she replied.

The 47th President said: “Oh, actually, it’s a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent.” He then admitted that the “only problem is I can’t understand a word you’re saying. But, but I just say this. Good luck, live in peace.”

Karimi attempted to say something, but Trump swiftly shifted the conversation to another subject and made no effort to respond to her.

Watch their short interaction here:

Trump's response faces flak; 'That's just shameful'

Trump was criticised for sidestepping the issue and mocking the reporter. While some called his response as “hilarious”, others characterised it as “patronizing”.

During a White House press conference this past weekend, Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene provoked outrage with a post regarding French correspondent Sonia Dridi's accent.

“How about that accent from that reporter? I think we need to throw out all the foreign press! American media first!” the GOP congresswoman wrote on social media.

Georgia Rep. Greene announced Tuesday that she would introduce a measure designating English “as the official language of the United States.”

“He has trouble understanding women with accents. He has married two women with accents?” one said, pointing to two previous marriages of Trump.

“Next time they should give him the questions in advance like Biden,” another stated.

“This response was just wild,” said the third user.