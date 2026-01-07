Donald Trump's pink hair sparks internet frenzy, netizens wonder what's next - ‘A nose ring or a human heart?’
Donald Trump's new pink hairstyle at a GOP event has generated significant online interest, with Google searches skyrocketing.
President Donald Trump caused a stir on the internet after he was seen sporting what appeared to be a distinctly pink hairstyle at a Republican gathering.
Trump displayed his seemingly new appearance while addressing attendees at a House GOP Member retreat hosted at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.
Donald Trump's pink hair stirs buzz
The phrase “Donald Trump pink hair” has emerged as a prominent search term on Google. This indicates that the query has seen a remarkable increase in popularity, generally exceeding a 5,000 percent rise in search interest compared to the past, Newsweek reported.
Notably, the interest is not confined to Google alone. On X, several critics of Trump have commented on his new hairstyle. “Orange guy debuts new pink hair. Like most things he does, it clashes horribly with the American flag,” one person wrote.
“Unedited photo of Donald and his new pink hair. Very progressive of him. What's next? Pronouns? A nose ring? A human heart?” another said, while a third user commented, “Jan 6th happened…is a blight on this country…and Donald Trump’s hair looks pink today.”
Trump trademark hairstyle was compared to lion's mane
Trump is recognized for his signature hairstyle. The unique puffed appearance on the sides and top has led supporters to liken it to a lion's mane, while simultaneously becoming a target for ridicule from his opponents.
Any alteration to it, whether deliberate or accidental, tends to attract attention. This was evident in December 2024, when Trump unveiled what many perceived as a new haircut, marking a significant shift from the hairstyle he is widely associated with.
The controversy erupted when the president was captured on film at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, sporting what seemed to be a different hairstyle. Shortly thereafter, experts began to weigh in on the matter.
Psychologist and political consultant Dr. Reneé Carr remarked at the time that the new hairstyle might be an effort to project power and authority.
“His haircut is most likely motivated because of thinning and wanting to appear as if he has more volume—and therefore appearing younger,” Carr stated, as per Newsweek.
This choice of styling, combined with his extroverted personality type, typically indicates a wish to also seem strong and commanding, the political consultant added.