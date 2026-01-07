Donald Trump's pink hair sparks internet frenzy, netizens wonder what's next - ‘A nose ring or a human heart?’

President Donald Trump caused a stir on the internet after he was seen sporting what appeared to be a distinctly pink hairstyle at a Republican gathering. Donald Trump addresses a House Republican retreat at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on January 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. House Republicans will discuss their 2026 legislative agenda at the meeting. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Trump displayed his seemingly new appearance while addressing attendees at a House GOP Member retreat hosted at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Donald Trump's pink hair stirs buzz The phrase “Donald Trump pink hair” has emerged as a prominent search term on Google. This indicates that the query has seen a remarkable increase in popularity, generally exceeding a 5,000 percent rise in search interest compared to the past, Newsweek reported.

Notably, the interest is not confined to Google alone. On X, several critics of Trump have commented on his new hairstyle. “Orange guy debuts new pink hair. Like most things he does, it clashes horribly with the American flag,” one person wrote.

“Unedited photo of Donald and his new pink hair. Very progressive of him. What's next? Pronouns? A nose ring? A human heart?” another said, while a third user commented, “Jan 6th happened…is a blight on this country…and Donald Trump’s hair looks pink today.”

Also Read: Who is Lindsey Halligan? Trump loyalist faces court humiliation for using ‘attorney title’ over legal doc