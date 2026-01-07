Who is Lindsey Halligan? Trump loyalist faces court humiliation for using ‘attorney title’ over legal doc

A federal judge has mandated that prosecutor Lindsey Halligan provide a justification for her ongoing use of the title of US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, following a previous court decision that ruled her appointment to that role as unlawful. Lindsey Halligan was installed as US Attorney in September by President Donald Trump after her predecessor, Erik Siebert, resigned under pressure to bring charges against Comey as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP)

Judge David Novak's ruling represents the most recent development in Halligan's contentious position as a prosecutor, a position she assumed in September. She assumed the role before initiating high-profile indictments against Trump critics, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James—cases that were ultimately dismissed following the determination that her appointment was unconstitutional.

Also Read: Indian student in US faces job rejection over one question, shares painful ordeal, ‘They didn’t even look at my resume’

Lindsey Halligan gets 7 days time to respond Novak ruled that the use of the title was unlawful and granted Halligan a period of seven days to respond and clarify her identification as the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, despite a court ruling declaring her appointment to the position as unlawful.

If Halligan fails to offer a satisfactory explanation, she may face disciplinary actions, Axios reported.

“The Court hereby DIRECTS Ms. Halligan to file, within seven (7) days of the issuance of this Order, a pleading explaining the basis for Ms. Halligan’s identification of herself as the United States Attorney, notwithstanding Judge Currie’s contrary ruling,” Novak said in the court order, as per Newsweek.

“She shall also set forth the reasons why this Court should not strike Ms. Halligan’s identification of herself as United States Attorney from the indictment in this matter. Ms. Halligan shall further explain why her identification does not constitute a false or misleading statement.”

Who is Lindsey Halligan? Lindsey Halligan has served as a federal prosecutor for many years and was appointed by President Donald Trump as the US for the Eastern District of Virginia. She took on this position following the removal of her predecessor, Erik S. Siebert, who had opted not to pursue criminal charges against prominent critics of Trump.

Halligan's appointment was initially made on an interim basis, which soon sparked controversy. Subsequent court rulings indicated that the administration had already utilized one interim appointment within the same office, thereby rendering her placement legally questionable. Nevertheless, Halligan has persisted in her role as the chief prosecutor for the district, signing legal documents and managing cases.