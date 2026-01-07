Indian student in US faces job rejection over one question, shares painful ordeal, ‘They didn’t even look at my resume’

Indian students arriving in the United States on F-1 visas are encountering challenges while seeking employment amid the visa row. One question which most of the candidates are being asked during the interview is “Are you a US citizen?” reported The New York Times. Amid visa challenges, Indian F-1 students in the US struggle with employment, often facing citizenship inquiries during interviews. This

For almost six decades, Indian immigrants have represented one of America’s most remarkable success narratives. Over 75 percent of Indian American adults hold a college degree. While their median household income surpasses that of any other ethnic group, they now constitute one of the largest pools of skilled labor and international students in the nation.

Last year, Indians emerged as the largest demographic of international students in the US. However, this year, that figure has decreased by 44 percent, a significant decline that indicates deeper issues beyond mere adjustments to Trump 2.0 policies.

Indians facing job rejections in US Sai Sushma Pasupuleti, a well-educated Indian student from Hyderabad, arrived at the University of Houston in 2023 to pursue a PhD in electrical engineering. While her plan was to study diligently, secure employment, and start a new life in the US, things abruptly took a U-turn for her. Reflecting on her job search, she shared with The New York Times that at a recent job fair, she moved from one booth to another with her resume in hand. Almost every recruiter posed the same question - “Are you a US citizen?”

When she replied no, the conversation came to an immediate halt. “They didn’t even look at my resume,” she told NYT.

'A degree from the US makes you a leader, says Indian student Pasupuleti had initially aspired to study in Germany but was unable to obtain a scholarship. She received offers from universities in both Britain and the United States, with America being the most appealing. “A degree from the US makes you a leader,” she remarked.

Now, even if her research culminates in a startup, she may still face challenges in obtaining a work visa. She believes Europe might present a more secure alternative.

While she does not regret her decision to come to America, she struggles to comprehend why a nation that invests heavily in educating students like her appears so willing to send them away.

Just like Pasupuleti, several Indian students in the US are facing an unpredictable future. Despite their typical exclusion from the recently raised $100,000 H-1B fee when seeking a change of status domestically, the rising tide of anti-India sentiment has emerged as a significant issue.