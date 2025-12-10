President Donald Trump’s speech at his Pennsylvania rally, meant to focus on combating inflation, turned into a discussion about immigrants from ‘filthy’ countries. Inflation, a major issue that has impacted the US president’s popularity, could not command his entire attention. Trump Pennsylvania rally: POTUS' inflation speech turns into discussion about immigrants from ‘filthy, dirty’ countries (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

At a casino and resort in Mount Pocono, Trump told a crowd that inflation was no longer a problem, and alleged that Democrats had used the term “affordability” as a “hoax” to hurt his reputation.

The US President began expressing his grievances, asking why the country does not have more immigrants from Scandinavia. “Why is it we only take people from s—-hole countries, right?” Trump said onstage, per AP. “Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few?”

Trump went on to claim that he objected to taking immigrants from “hellholes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia and many other countries,” adding that those places “are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime.”

Donald Trump vows to make America 'affordable again,’ attacks Ilhan Omar

The rally was held in a conference center ballroom at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono. At one point, Trump displayed a chart comparing price increases under Joe Biden to prices under his own watch to argue his case.

“I have no higher priority than making America affordable again,” Trump said. “They caused the high prices and we’re bringing them down.”

The overall inflation rate, however, has increased since Trump announced broad tariffs in April, leaving Americans concerned about their grocery, utility and housing bills.

“Lower prices, bigger paychecks,” Trump further said. “That’s what we’re going to do. They [Democrats] caused the high prices and we’re bringing them down.”

Trump even attacked Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Muslim born in Somalia, during his speech. “Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is. With her little turban. I love her. She comes in, does nothing but bitch. She’s always complaining,” he said.

“We ought to get her the hell out! She married her brother … Therefore she’s here illegally,” Trump added as the crowd chanted, “Send her back!”