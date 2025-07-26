‘Doomsday mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell gets two life sentences in Arizona murder plot

Lori Vallow Daybell, dubbed as the “Doomsday Mom,” on Friday received two additional life sentences in Arizona for conspiring to murder her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, and her niece’s former spouse, Brandon Boudreaux, ABC News reported. Already serving life terms in Idaho for the murders of her children (7-year-old JJ and 16-year-old Tylee) and a romantic rival, this latest verdict extends her convictions across state lines. The sentencing concludes a series of convictions arising from separate trials this spring. Lori Vallow Daybell receives new life sentences in conspiracy cases(AP)

Judge, prosecutor slam ‘family tragedy’ claim

Before delivering Lori Vallow Daybell’s latest life sentences, Judge Justin Beresky addressing the gravity of her actions and said, “In the face of such profound damage, a long prison sentence is not merely a punishment, it is a necessary affirmation that our society values justice, protection, and the sanctity of human life."

Prosecutor Treena Kay also pushed back against Vallow Daybell’s narrative, criticizing her insistence that the murders amounted to a mere “family tragedy,” calling the claim as dismissive and misleading, according to ABC News.

“A family tragedy does not involve the intentional killing of a person… A family tragedy does not involve working with an accomplice to commit first-degree premeditated murder. And a family tragedy does not involve conspiring with others to kill,” Kay said.

Brother Alex Cox tied to murder plots

According to the New York Post, prosecutors accused Lori Vallow Daybell of plotting deadly schemes with her brother Alex Cox, who confessed to killing her ex-husband Charles Vallow in July 2019.

Vallow, who was served divorce papers just months earlier, stood to gain from a $1 million life insurance payout. She allegedly aimed to marry Chad Daybell and eliminate obstacles in her path. Cox, also believed to have targeted Brandon Boudreaux in a botched shooting later that year, died before facing charges. Authorities say Boudreaux grew suspicious after Charles’ death, and nearly killed himself three months later in a separate shooting.

Lori Vallow Daybell, despite lacking any legal training, opted to represent herself in both Arizona trials - unlike in Idaho. Her twisted belief that loved ones were “possessed” by evil drove her chilling decisions. After her latest sentencing, she will return to Idaho to serve time. Vallow married Chad Daybell just weeks after both their spouses died. He now faces the death penalty for the murders of Vallow’s children and his wife, Tammy.

FAQs

What happened to Alex Cox?

Alex Cox died in 2019 after admitting to killing Charles Vallow.

Is Janis Cox the mother of Lori Vallow?

Yes, Janis Cox is Lori Vallow’s mother.

What books did Chad Daybell write?

Chad Daybell authored several doomsday novels, including The Great Gathering and Living on the Edge of Heaven.