Bryan Kohberger's Tinder match reveals chilling knife talk before Idaho murders

A woman who matched with Bryan Kohberger on Tinder said he quickly made her uneasy by asking strange questions about murder and bringing up the kind of knife he later used to kill four University of Idaho students. Her story came from newly unsealed police documents released after Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison this week for the 2022 murders. The woman, referred to only as “C” in the redacted files, told police she matched with Kohberger a few weeks before the murders, according to a New York Post report. File photo of Bryan Kohberger(via REUTERS)

Bryan Kohberger's dark questions

She said things took a dark turn when he asked her about a local murder from years ago, and then started talking about horror movies. The files stated, “C told Kohberger she liked the Rob Zombie Halloween movies. To this, C said Kohberger asked what she thought would be the worst way to die.”

Files added, “C said she thought it would be a knife.” Kohberger then asked, “something to the effect of ‘like a Ka Bar?’” Police later confirmed that Kohberger had bought that exact brand of military-style knife on Amazon months before the murders.

The woman said she Googled the knife and eventually cut off contact with him because his questions creeped her out. It’s unclear when she gave the tip to the police. The files said there was “nothing to corroborate” her story since she no longer had access to her Tinder account. Still, her story was one of many tips police looked into during the investigation.

Bryan Kohberger accepted a plea deal to avoid the death penalty

The documents came out just hours after Kohberger, who took a plea deal to avoid the death penalty, was sentenced to four life terms for murdering Idaho University students Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13, 2022.

As per recent reports, Kaylee Goncalves was brutally killed, and her face was left “disfigured” beyond recognition. She fought through a violent struggle with Xana Kernodle before fleeing the scene.