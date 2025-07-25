Idaho victim Ethan Chapin's family opts out of Bryan Kohberger's sentencing: Here's why

Nearly three years after the brutal murder of four University of Idaho students that shocked the nation, emotions ran high as the murderer, Bryan Kohberger, was sentenced to life without parole on Wednesday. After accepting a plea deal, he came face-to-face with the grieving families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle, who delivered heart-wrenching victim impact statements. However, Ethan Chapin, the fourth victim's family, was absent from the courtroom. As Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to life without parole, Ethan Chapin's family opted not to attend the sentencing. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)(AP)

Also Read: Bryan Kohberger brutalized one Idaho victim more than the rest, chilling documents reveal

Why was Ethan Chapmin's family missing from the courtroom?

Ethan's family mentioned it time and again that they do not deem it necessary to see Kohberger in court. In the Prime documentary, One Night in Idaho, the family candidly shared their loss, where Ethan's parents, Jim and Stacy, spoke about the time they received a call after the murders.

The grieving parents expressed that they do not wish to attend any of the court hearings regarding the case, as reported by Evoke. Meanwhile, Ethan's triplet siblings, Hunter and Maizie, recalled their last days at college together and how his loss has devastated them.

Also Read: Inside Bryan Kohberger’s life sentence with luxuries behind bars

Ethan's parents' response to the plea deal

Following the announcement of the plea deal at the beginning of July, Jim and Stacy revealed their feelings about it on the Today Show. Ethan's father expressed that he was beyond ready for the case to be over, as he said, “If I could physically do a handstand at that time, I would probably do one, because I am so ready for it to be done.”

Stacy, for her part, said, “I think our first initial response was an eye for an eye but then we've spent a ton of time talking about it with prosecutors and for us, we always felt like this was a better deal. I mean, he gets put away and there's no appeal system to it.”

She added that they are also more accepting of the plea deal because it would mean that other young people, like their son's friends and classmates, will not have to speak in court.