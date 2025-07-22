Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger to get one last chance to reveal details, but is he bound to speak?

Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger will get one final chance reveal details about the night of the murders and answer the grieving parents of the victims on Wednesday, according to CNN report. Kohberger pleaded guilty to burglary and four counts of first-degree murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin during his last hearing that was on July 2. The four were killed on November 13, 2022 off campus at the University of Idaho. Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to burglary and first-degree murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin(AP)

Kohberger's plea allowed him to avoid the death penalty and a murder trial. Before sentencing, he will be given a chance to address the court.

Defendants often use this time to show remorse, apologize, or explain their actions, which the judge can consider during sentencing. However, legal analyst and trial attorney Mercedes Colwin said that it is unlikely Kohberger will say anything, according to a CNN report.

Colwin said, “What we can expect in sentencing would first be the victim impact statements by the families. We already know that there are several that are going to speak, which should be horrendous.”

She added, “I’m sure it’s going to be gut-wrenching, and then he will be given the opportunity to address the court before the judge sentences him. That’s where he can say, ‘I’m sorry for what I’ve done,’ which I don’t expect any of that to take place.”

President Donald Trump wants answers

Even President Donald Trump weighed in on the question of whether Kohberger will speak. On Monday, Trump said on Truth Social that the judge should make the 30-year-old “explain why he did these horrible murders” before sentencing.

At every previous court appearance, Kohberger has remained expressionless, silent, and unmoved while prosecutors described the chilling late-night killings—how he entered a home through a sliding door and fatally stabbed four young students while two survivors sent terrified texts about a masked figure walking down the hallway.

Change-of-plea hearing

Judge Steven Hippler asked Kohberger a series of questions during change-of-plea hearing. The judge asked, “Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?”

Kohberger responded, “Yes.”

Then the judge asked, “Did you on November 13, 2022, enter the residence at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, with the intent to commit the felony crime of murder?”

To which Kohberger answered, "Yes."