Idaho murders: What was Bryan Kohberger's motive? Expert shares chilling theory on ‘rage that he built’

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has finally admitted to killing four University of Idaho students, but one burning question remains: what was his motive? A forensic psychiatrist has provided a theory behind the killer's motive after he pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, a deal that will help him dodge the death penalty. Kohberger brutally stabbed Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves to death in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Carole Lieberman told the Daily Mail that Kohberger’s anger may have been triggered by a psychological pattern. "It is especially significant that Maddie and Kaylee look like the blonde cheerleader who rejected him in middle school," Lieberman said. "He took out the rage that he built up over the years, towards this first love and all the subsequent women who rejected him, with each bloody stab of the knife."

Lieberman also delved deep into Kohberger's demeanour during the plea agreement. "He was so angry, so defiant," Lieberman said. "He certainly wasn’t remorseful."

The expert said that she is now going to share her theory to help the victims' families. "They are not going to hear it from his mouth... so I just wanted to try to give them some idea of why this happened," she added. "Their children didn’t do anything wrong, and what happened is not because of anything their children did. I am worried that they are thinking that."

Kaylee Goncalves’s parents say Bryan Kohberger ‘beat’ her

Meanwhile, Kaylee’s parents recently revealed in a social media post that Kohberger beat the young girl in the face the night of the murders, and added that Kohberger did not “show Kaylee ANY mercy.” On a Facebook post, they wrote, “People tell us we should be happy with life in prison without parole as he will never get out(how is that not a win they ask) well the death penalty also means life on death row. We knew it would be decades before he ever would face the firing squad. We knew that his execution was not going to happen anytime soon, BUT his life on DEATH ROW while serving his time would have been much worse than serving his time as life in prison.”

“He doesn't deserve life in prison. He deserved life on death row. Also people say that the Goncalves don't want justice, they want vengeance. Well let me ask you a question about that...if your 21yr old daughter was sleeping in her bed and BK went into her house with the intention to kill her and he did, by stabbing her MANY times, as well as beating her in the face and head while it was clear that she fought for her life...what would you want? Justice or vengeance ?” they added.