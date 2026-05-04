Downtown Cincinnati fire today: Several overpasses, roadways closed after crash involving semi-truck near Heritage Bank

A fire broke out at a after a semi-truck crash on the I-71 in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday evening.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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WCPO reports that the fire started after a semi-truck crashed under the I-71 overpass near Heritage Bank Center. The incident happened around 6:50pm local time.

Here's a video of the crash:

Cincinnati Fire Department has shut down multiple lanes and roads as the fire response was underway. The black smoke from the fire was seen across the city of Cincinnati.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the roads shut are I-71 at the Brent Spence Bridge, southbound I-71 is at Fort Washington Way and eastbound Columbia Parkway. The exact location of the police response was around Fort Washington Way and East Second Street. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the roads shut are I-71 at the Brent Spence Bridge, southbound I-71 is at Fort Washington Way and eastbound Columbia Parkway. The exact location of the police response was around Fort Washington Way and East Second Street. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said that due to the lanes closed, they are diverting traffic on the I-75 North. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said that due to the lanes closed, they are diverting traffic on the I-75 North. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of now, the condition of the driver is not known though minor injuries are being reported. Authorities are examining if there has been any damage to the underpass due to the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, the condition of the driver is not known though minor injuries are being reported. Authorities are examining if there has been any damage to the underpass due to the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of now, a cause of the crash that led to the fire has not been revealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, a cause of the crash that led to the fire has not been revealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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