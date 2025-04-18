Menu Explore
Dr. Mehmet Oz's family: All About Wife Lisa, daughter Daphne Oz and granddaughter Domenica Celine Jovanovic

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 18, 2025 11:56 PM IST

Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lisa Oz have supported each other through various milestones while raising four children and have become grandparents.

Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife, Lisa Oz, have been a steadfast pair since their marriage in 1985, supporting each other through both personal and professional milestones. Together, they raised four children—Daphne, Oliver, Arabella, and Zoe—and have since become proud grandparents to four grandchildren, continuing to build a loving and growing family.

Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa, married for over three decades, have raised four children and are now grandparents to four.(REUTERS)
Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa, married for over three decades, have raised four children and are now grandparents to four.(REUTERS)

Who is Dr. Oz's wife Lisa?

Dr. Oz and his wife Lisa met through their fathers, who were both cardiothoracic surgeons. Dr. Oz and his wife had a deep connection with Pennsylvania, where they got married. Lisa was born in Philadelphia, and she completed her graduation from Bryn Mawr College. Dr. Oz attended college at the University of Pennsylvania, as reported by People magazine.

Lisa, once a working actress with roles in TV and film, including a memorable five-episode stint on Dallas in the late '70s and early '80s, eventually shifted her career focus. She transitioned into other ventures, often alongside her husband. It was Lisa’s idea for Dr. Oz to host his own TV show after he became a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the 2000s, leading to the launch of The Dr. Oz Show.

Their relationship had an interesting start as they did not just meet through their fathers, but also went on their first dinner date with their parents present. In 2018, Lisa shared with Yahoo, “He didn’t speak to me the entire dinner. He spoke to my mom.” her now husband added that he figured "if I get Mom to buy into me as a reasonable suitor, I can get Lisa to come on a date with me.”

Who are Dr. Oz's daughter Daphne Oz and granddaughter Domenica Celine Jovanovic?

While Dr. Oz has four children, Daphne Oz is the most well-known out of his brood. She followed her father's footsteps and became a TV host, and her work includes The Chew and The Good Dish.

Through their daughter Daphne and her husband John Jovanovic, Lisa and Oz are now proud grandparents to four grandchildren: Philomena Bijou, Jovan, Domenica Celine, and Giovanna Ines. Domenica is the third child of Daphne and her husband and the third grandchild of the growing family.

