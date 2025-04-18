Menu Explore
Who was Robert Morales? FSU shooting victim identified as founder of popular Tallahassee Cuban restaurant

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 18, 2025 11:35 PM IST

Robert Morales has been identified as one of the victims in the FSU shooting. Morales was one of the original founders of Gordos Cuban Cuisine.

Robert Morales, a Miami-Dade County native, has been identified as one of the victims in the Florida State University (FSU) shooting, according to NBC Miami, which cited a family friend.

Robert Morales has been identified as one of the victims in the FSU shooting.(Getty Images via AFP)
Robert Morales has been identified as one of the victims in the FSU shooting.(Getty Images via AFP)

Morales was one of the original founders of Gordos Cuban Cuisine, a popular Cuban restaurant in Tallahassee.

His friend, Ricardo Morales Jr., shared a heartfelt tribute on X (formerly Twitter): "Today we lost my younger Brother, He was one of the victims killed at FSU. He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter. I’m glad you were in my Life. Him with our Dad on the left and with our other Brother Sister, Gma and cousin."

