Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Deadly E. coli outbreak hit 15 states but FDA kept quiet about it: Report

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 18, 2025 08:03 PM IST

FDA did not publicly disclose a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce that hit 15 states last November, according to a new report.

The Food and Drug Administration kept quiet about a deadly E. coli outbreak that ripped through 15 states last November. According to a new NBC report, the federal agency chose not to publicly disclose the outbreak linked to romaine lettuce that left one dead and dozens of other people sick.

FDA withheld information about the produce company of the romaine lettuce linked to a deadly E. coli outbreak that ripped through 15 states last November
FDA withheld information about the produce company of the romaine lettuce linked to a deadly E. coli outbreak that ripped through 15 states last November

FDA kept quiet about deadly E. coli outbreak that hit 15 states last November

The outbreak, which began in Missouri's St. Louis County in early November 2024, was linked to the hospitalisation of a 9-year-old Indiana boy, who nearly died of kidney failure and a 57-year-old Missouri woman who fell sick after attending a funeral lunch, per the outlet.

Despite multiple illnesses, the FDA officially closed its investigation in February without revealing any details about who produced the infected lettuce. “There were no public communications related to this outbreak,” the agency said in an internal report obtained by the outlet.

It added that the produce company “was not named during this outbreak because there was no product remaining in commerce.” Dr. Amanda Brzozowski, a senior epidemiologist for St. Louis County, was one of the first to oversee multiple cases of the E. coli 0157:H7, a dangerous and potentially fatal strain of the bacteria.

“It was really scary,” said Brzozowski, who found that three high school students sickened by the deadly bacteria lived in the same area of the county. After she reached out to the schools they attended, more people reported E. coli infection symptoms like bloody diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

The Public Health Department eventually found 115 confirmed or probable E. coli cases linked to food served by a local catering company, with salads being suspected as the culprit. “This type of situation we’ve never seen before,” Brzozowski added.

After the pathogen's genomic fingerprint was posted to a national laboratory network for tracking foodborne illnesses, 89 cases were found to be linked to the outbreak, with the youngest being a four-year-old and the oldest, 90. Public health and food safety advocates are now questioning the FDA's decision to keep the outbreak a secret.

However, a spokesperson for the agency told the outlet, “The FDA names firms when there is enough evidence linking an outbreak to a firm and there is actionable advice for consumers, as long as naming the firm is not legally prohibited,” adding, “By the time investigators had confirmed the likely source, the outbreak had already ended and there was no actionable advice for consumers.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Deadly E. coli outbreak hit 15 states but FDA kept quiet about it: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On