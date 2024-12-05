Sunita Williams is growing lettuce in space amid concerns over dramatic weight loss

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who has been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June, has a new task at hand. The veteran astronaut is leading a groundbreaking agricultural experiment attempting plant growth in microgravity. Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' current mission began on June 5 alongside astronaut Butch Wilmore on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. (AP)

Williams, who is the commander of the space station, is cultivating "outredgeous" romaine lettuce under varying water conditions. This is being done to study the vegetable's growth patterns and nutritional value. This comes amid widespread concerns over Williams' health after images from the ISS showed her appearing hollow-cheeked.

Under the experiment Plant Habitat-07, astronauts will explore how different water levels available to the plant will influence its growth in space.

Why is Sunita Williams growing lettuce?

Sunita Williams' lettuce experiment promises significant benefits for space agriculture which has the potential for boosting food production during long-term space missions.

Addressing agricultural challenges on Earth, the experiment also focuses on developing sustainable farming solutions for water-scarce regions on Earth by analysing growth rates, nutritional content, and the overall health of lettuce grown in microgravity.

If successful, the experiment can help build self-sustaining life-support systems for space exploration.

In space, this research minimises the need for expensive resupply missions, provides astronauts with fresh food, and enhances their psychological health by enabling them to grow and enjoy fresh produce.

On Earth, the insights gained could advance water-efficient farming in drought-affected regions, increase crop yields with fewer resources, and support sustainable global food production.

When will Sunita Williams be back?

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' current mission began on June 5 alongside astronaut Butch Wilmore on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The two were sent into space for an eight-day mission but were stranded after technical issues were observed on their spacecraft.

She will now remain on the ISS until February 2025 and return to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. She has taken command of the ISS for the second time in her career.