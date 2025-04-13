US environmentalists are suggesting Anglers in Missouri cut off the head of predatory, reptile-looking fish that has the ability to breathe air. US environmentalists are suggesting Anglers cut off the head of any fish that resembles a predator and has the ability to breathe air.(Pixabay)

In a similar appeal, state wildlife biologists on Friday warned that an invasive fish, which was initially discovered in Lake Norman, is now harming native largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass throughout the state.

Know about invasive python-looking fish found in Missouri

Originally from Asia, northern snakehead fish were first discovered in a Maryland pond in 2002, as per the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Snakeheads made their way to the Potomac River two years later, and Missouri is now among the most recent states to issue a warning about the invasive fish species.

Its head has a snake-like appearance, and its body pattern and color are similar to a python's.

Environmentalists are suggesting Anglers cut off the head of any fish that resembles a predator and has the ability to breathe air.

MDC invasive species scientist Angela Sokolowski stated that “this fish is one of Missouri’s newest invasive species threats,” Fox Weather reported.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service states that the Lacey Act prohibits the transportation, sale, purchase, and possession of the northern snakehead in the United States.

The act forbids importing or shipping "injurious" species, like the northern snakehead.

NC Wildlife Resources Commission District's update on largemouth bass

According to North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission District Biologist Kin Hodges, Anglers frequently confuse Alabama bass with spotted and largemouth bass due to their similar appearances.

The commission further stated the invaders usually outcompete and eliminate native largemouth bass. Largemouth bass are typically larger than Alabama bass, as per officials.

In a statement, Hodges stated: “They’re being stocked and moved to new locations by anglers who need to understand the impact it’s having to our native black bass family of largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass.”

While largemouth bass populations are drastically declining, smallmouth and spotted bass may soon disappear from North Carolina, he added.

Concerns over expansion of Alabama bass

Alabama bass, as per a commission news release, have been present in North Carolina watercourses since the 1980s, “but only sparsely.” They were initially found in the extreme southwest of Lake Chatuge, and later in Lake Norman.

It is believed that Alabama bass were stocked by anglers, and they gradually spread throughout rivers and reservoirs. They are currently found in coastal regions, such as the Tar and Roanoke rivers.

In the press release, Kevin Dockendorf, the state's coastal region fisheries research coordinator, stated, “When we heard Alabama bass were being caught in reservoirs upstream of our coastal rivers in 2020, we anticipated we would start seeing them downstream.”

According to Dockendorf, state fisheries experts captured Alabama bass using boat electrofishing in the Roanoke and Tar rivers in October 2024.

“This expansion of Alabama bass is of concern given the similarities of North Carolina’s coastal rivers to the habitats found in Alabama bass’s natural range,” he said.

How to file a violation report

Without a state authorisation, it is unlawful to move and stock fish into public waters.

Commission representatives advise anybody with information or sightings of illegal Alabama bass stockings to contact 800-662-7137. When fishing in undocumented waterways, anglers should snap pictures of their Alabama bass and report them via email or the N.C. Wildlife Aquatic Nuisance Species Reporting Tool.