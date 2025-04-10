Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1,700 pounds of butter recalled in US over possible faecal contamination: FDA

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 10, 2025 01:41 AM IST

1,700 pounds of butter recalled nationwide due to potential faecal contamination linked to elevated coliform bacteria levels.

1,700 pounds of butter is being recalled nationwide in the United States due to possible faecal contamination. Dairy cooperative Agri-Mark Inc. recently initiated a voluntary recall for 189 cases of Cabot Creamery's premium butter tests found elevated levels of coliform bacteria in the product, according to the notice issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Newsweek reported.

1,700 pounds of butter has been recalled in the US
1,700 pounds of butter has been recalled in the US

Why is butter being recalled in US?

The recall, which was initiated on March 26, affects the 8-ounce package of Sea Salted Extra Creamy Premium Butter, sold as two 4-ounce sticks. The affected Cabot Creamery products are sold in cardboard containers that have a best-by date of September 9, 2025, lot number 090925-055 and the UPC 0 78354 62038 0.

Also Read: Lay's reveals finalists for $1 million contest, check out new limited-time potato chip flavours

In total of 189 cases, which is equivalent to approximately 1,701 pounds, are being recalled across seven states: Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Arkansas. The move was prompted by the presence of elevated levels of coliform bacteria, a marker for unsanitary conditions or possible faecal contamination.

The FDA has labelled the recall as a Class III risk categorization, indicating “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.” However, the agency has warned consumers about the possible health risks of the bacteria.

Also Read: Mr Beast lambasts Trump's tariffs, says it'll be ‘way cheaper’ to make his Feastables products overseas

A spokesperson for Cabot Creamery said, “If you purchased this butter, the safest thing to do is return it to the store where you bought it or dispose of it,” per New York Post. “We’re committed to the highest standards of quality and food safety, and we’re taking every step necessary to ensure our products meet those standards.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / 1,700 pounds of butter recalled in US over possible faecal contamination: FDA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On