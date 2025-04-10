1,700 pounds of butter recalled in US over possible faecal contamination: FDA

1,700 pounds of butter is being recalled nationwide in the United States due to possible faecal contamination. Dairy cooperative Agri-Mark Inc. recently initiated a voluntary recall for 189 cases of Cabot Creamery's premium butter tests found elevated levels of coliform bacteria in the product, according to the notice issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Newsweek reported. 1,700 pounds of butter has been recalled in the US

Why is butter being recalled in US?

The recall, which was initiated on March 26, affects the 8-ounce package of Sea Salted Extra Creamy Premium Butter, sold as two 4-ounce sticks. The affected Cabot Creamery products are sold in cardboard containers that have a best-by date of September 9, 2025, lot number 090925-055 and the UPC 0 78354 62038 0.

In total of 189 cases, which is equivalent to approximately 1,701 pounds, are being recalled across seven states: Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Arkansas. The move was prompted by the presence of elevated levels of coliform bacteria, a marker for unsanitary conditions or possible faecal contamination.

The FDA has labelled the recall as a Class III risk categorization, indicating “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.” However, the agency has warned consumers about the possible health risks of the bacteria.

A spokesperson for Cabot Creamery said, “If you purchased this butter, the safest thing to do is return it to the store where you bought it or dispose of it,” per New York Post. “We’re committed to the highest standards of quality and food safety, and we’re taking every step necessary to ensure our products meet those standards.”