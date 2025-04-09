Lay's reveals finalists for $1 million contest, check out new limited-time potato chip flavours

Lay's has unveiled the finalists for its $1 million Do Us A Flavor contest. After more than 700,000 submissions nationwide in the United States, the company selected the three finalists, whose unique potato chip flavours will hit the shelves in late April. The new flavours will be available in stores nationwide for a limited period, during which fans will decide their favourite. Lay's set to release three new flavours as part of its $1 million Do Us A Flavor contest(Lay's/ Instagram)

Lay's reveals three finalists for $1 million contest, here are the new limited-time potato chip flavours

The company revealed the three shortlisted flavours on Wednesday, according to USA Today. Customers will be able to try them out between April 21 and June 13. Once they pick their favourite, fans can vote for the winner on the contest's official website. The upcoming limited-time Lay's flavours are: Bacon Grilled Cheese, Valentina & Lime, and Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken.

“This finalist is a savory, nostalgic ode combining two of everyone's favorites – bacon & grilled cheese,” the company said of the Bacon Grilled Cheese flavour in a news release, per the outlet. The entry was made by Paula George from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. According to Lay's, the inspiration behind this unique flavour was George's late father's bacon grilled cheese recipe.

The Oklahoma native “hopes the flavor will bring fans the memory of a delicious home-cooked meal, enjoyed on the cheesy crunch of a Lay's potato chip.” Coming to Valentina & Lime, it was submitted by San Jose resident Araceli Huerta. “The flavor calls back to Huerta's favorite childhood snack made by her mom, a bag of Lay's Classic potato chips tossed with Valentina hot sauce and fresh lime,” the company said of the “zesty, fiery finalist.”

As for the third flavour, contestant Neelia Lynn from Chesterfield, Virginia, drew the inspiration for Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken from her family's time in South Korea. “A little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, Wavy Korean-Style Friend Chicken is here to add some street-food flair to the snack aisle,” the company said of the entry.