Dr. Rachel Danis describes heartbreaking moment she saw Patrick Clancy's kids' photos in his phone, ‘I just asked…’

Patrick Clancy’s new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, revealed her heartbreaking conversation with the grieving father when she first noticed his children’s photos in his phone. On Sunday night, September 20, Patrick and Rachel spoke out for the first time since a mistrial was declared in the Lindsay Clancy case in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.

Dr. Rachel Danis describes heartbreaking moment she saw Patrick Clancy's kids' photos in his phone (60 Minutes)

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Rachel revealed that she met Patrick in January at a run club in New York City, and they got to know each other over coffee. When Patrick went to pay for the coffee, Rachel noticed a photo of his children in his phone; it was his wallpaper.

“Pat pulled out his phone to pay, and I noticed this adorable photo of children as the wallpaper. And I just asked, "Who are those cuties?" And Pat said, "Those are my kids." And then I think I asked if they live in Massachusetts, and Pat said, "They died." And this is just at the cashier,” she said.

Also Read | Patrick Clancy describes having ‘panic attack’ after testifying at Lindsay Clancy's trial: ‘They put me in an ambulance’

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{{^usCountry}} Patrick and Rachel tied the knot in April 2026. They are now expecting their first child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patrick and Rachel tied the knot in April 2026. They are now expecting their first child. {{/usCountry}}

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"I think every parent can agree, you have different relationships with your kids, but they're all your kids, and I can't wait to tell them about their brothers and sister," Patrick said on being asked what he would tell his new child about their older siblings.

Patrick also said that his life changed in a “positive way” after he met Rachel. His wofe added that she also tried to take “some of the weight” from him.

“I always wanna strive to do that. I know I can't fix-- I can't bring his kids back. But if I can honor them and allow Pat to grieve but also just continue to honor them in the present, it-- I guess that's all I can do,” she said.

The mistrial

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The judge in Lindsay’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy: What happens after a mistrial? Can prosecutors ask for a new trial? Where the case stands now

Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.

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The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.