Driver flashes apparent holstered gun at Tesla Cybertruck in Texas: Watch

During a wild road rage incident in southwest Houston, Texas, a grey Lexus driver pulled probably a holstered gun on the driver of a Tesla Cybertruck. A driver in a grey Lexus pointing a firearm at a Tesla Cybertruck.(X/TaraBull)

The tense moment happened while both vehicles were in motion, with the aggressive driver pointing the apparent “gun in the holster” directly at the Cybertruck.

“Gun is in the holster. Note his finger on the trigger,” one X user pointed out.

“It's not a gun. It's not a holstered gun. I don't know what it is, but he's trying to scare someone by pretending it's a gun. It's not a gun,” another user refuted the holstered gun theory.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk’s xAI acquires social media platform X, once known as Twitter. What does it mean for users?

Texas-based entrepreneur, Omar Khan, questioned, “I haven’t gone to the range in a while, so someone, please tell me which type of gun I see here?” while sharing a zoomed-in picture of the Lexus driver pointing the black object.

While, refuting the Holstered gun theory, Khan further wrote, “That theory has become the winner one so far. Although, imo, the front part looks too long for a handgun. Regardless, this maniac should be charged. What he did is not only stupid, but dangerous. He almost crashed against the Cybertruck. Thanks God he did not. That would have caused a massive accident. I know those roads. Cars go fast, at 80 mph easily.”

Violence against Tesla rising amid Musk's DOGE decisions

Notably, in recent weeks, authorities are investigating a string of violent incidents targeting Tesla facilities and showrooms across multiple states, with anti-Musk activists accused of carrying out attacks.

Reports indicate that Molotov cocktails were thrown at Tesla locations in Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon, while Tesla vehicles in these areas were also vandalized. On Monday, officials in Texas confirmed the discovery of multiple “incendiary devices” at a Tesla facility.

ALSO READ| Judge allows lawsuit against Elon Musk for alleged Twitter stock price manipulation

Earlier this month, a website named ‘Dogequest’ allegedly revealed the details of every Tesla owner across the States. They warned if anyone sells their Tesl,a then only they will remove the address.