‘Dump Trump’; ‘Ban Tiktok’ and ‘Finish Hamas’: Key takeaways from third GOP debate

Two months before the primaries, Republican presidential hopefuls clashed in a fiery debate in Miami on Wednesday night. As the third debate unfolds, it comes against a backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, rising antisemitism in the U.S., and Trump's strategic decision to hold a competing event nearby instead of attending the debate. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy spar as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis listens at the third Republican candidates' U.S. presidential debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, U.S., November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)

‘Dump Trump’ chorus from third GOP Debate

In a critical moment, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley challenged the narrative, urging GOP voters to reconsider granting Trump a third consecutive presidential nomination. ‘Dump Trump’ was a slogan echoed by most of the candidates. DeSantis pointedly remarked, "Donald Trump is a lot different guy than he was in 2016," citing issues like the unfulfilled promise to have Mexico fund a border wall. Haley concurred, stating, "He was the right president for that time," but emphasized the need to move forward.

‘Ban Tiktok over growing antisemitism’

Amid the intense discourse, all candidates found common ground in advocating for a ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok, citing national security and privacy issues, as well as its purported role in fanning antisemitism. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie condemned the app, asserting, “TikTok is not just spyware but also a deliberate tool corrupting American youth.”

‘Finish Hamas’ say Haley & DeSantis

The specter of antisemitism was collectively condemned, with candidates affirming support for Israel and endorsing the response to Hamas. DeSantis went so far as to suggest to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to "Finish the job with these butchers." However, the consensus frayed on the subject of continuing financial aid to Ukraine.

Haley vs Ramaswamy war of words

Personal attacks surfaced during the debate, with a shift from previous accusations of being "super PAC puppets." Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy moderated his language, suggesting, “good people [are] tainted by a broken system.” Nikki Haley's rising prominence in the GOP primaries became evident, especially when Ramaswamy criticized her TikTok stance despite her daughters' usage of the app, to which she retorted, “You’re just scum.” The night escalated when Ramaswamy labeled Haley a “Dick Cheney in three-inch heels,” attacking her foreign policy stance.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vertika Kanaujia Vertika Kanaujia is Editor Audience Growth at Hindustan Times and oversees the website’s coverage of business news, health, technology and internet culture. She is a Chevening Scholar and a Columbia Journalism University Fellow. Vertika has been a journalist for more than 18 years. After starting her career as a business journalist in TV she has worked with various leading news channels. You can email her at vertika.kanaujia@htdigital.in. ...view detail