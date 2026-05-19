Dunkin’ Donuts is offering 1 million complimentary coffees on Tuesday, May 19!

Dunkin’ is launching a promotion on May 19, offering 1 million free coffees to those who enter a code in the app. (Unsplash)

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The promotion began to gain attention on Monday, May 18, when social media users circulated flyers from the chain stating, "WANTED: Bounty — 1,000,000 free coffees."

Food influencer @thefreebieguy subsequently confirmed via Instagram that the promotion will be accessible solely to Dunkin’ Rewards members starting on May 19.

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How to obtain a complimentary coffee from Dunkin’

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{{^usCountry}} On the morning of May 19, Dunkin’ will unveil a promotional code. The initial 1 million customers who input the code in the "Offers & Rewards" section of the Dunkin’ app will have the opportunity to claim a free standard hot or iced coffee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the morning of May 19, Dunkin’ will unveil a promotional code. The initial 1 million customers who input the code in the "Offers & Rewards" section of the Dunkin’ app will have the opportunity to claim a free standard hot or iced coffee. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The precise timing for the release of the code has yet to be disclosed, thus users eager to secure a free beverage must remain vigilant on the app and monitor social media throughout the morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The precise timing for the release of the code has yet to be disclosed, thus users eager to secure a free beverage must remain vigilant on the app and monitor social media throughout the morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "To claim the free coffee, customers simply need to visit any participating Dunkin' store and request the promotion," as per the International Business Times. "While no app or digital coupon is required, the company encourages guests to use the Dunkin' app for faster ordering and to check real-time store availability." What you need before the code release {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "To claim the free coffee, customers simply need to visit any participating Dunkin' store and request the promotion," as per the International Business Times. "While no app or digital coupon is required, the company encourages guests to use the Dunkin' app for faster ordering and to check real-time store availability." What you need before the code release {{/usCountry}}

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Eligibility is linked to Dunkin' Rewards membership. Customers who have not yet registered can enroll for free by downloading the Dunkin' app from the App Store or Google Play. Once registered, all that is required is to have the app open and prepared when the promo code becomes active. Given that the offer operates on a first-come, first-served basis, prompt action can mean the difference between enjoying a complimentary coffee in the morning and losing out on the opportunity.

With over 9,500 Dunkin' locations throughout the United States, it is anticipated that demand will be high right from the beginning of the morning rush. Analysts perceive this promotion as a strategically timed move in a competitive quick-service beverage market, where competitors such as Starbucks and Dutch Bros are equally aggressive with their offers and loyalty programs.

Additional Dunkin' promotions launching this week

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The complimentary coffee giveaway is merely the beginning. Dunkin' is also introducing a 48-ounce cold beverage bucket nationwide on Friday, May 22. This reusable large cup comes complete with a lid, a handle, and an extra-large straw, ideally designed for the upcoming warmer months.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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