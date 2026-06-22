Dustin Nolan: Emmy-winning anchor's on-air resignation sparks buzz; know about his co-anchor wife Jenna Jackson

Emmy-winning anchor Dustin Nolan announced his resignation on-air from his position at KWQC during an emotional live segment on Friday morning's broadcast.

Dustin Nolan emotionally resigned from KWQC, advocating for more truthful journalism. (KWOCPLUS/ screenshot)

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“Today is my last day here at KWQC TV Six,” Nolan said adding that “I promise you I have given you everything I have.”

Although there has been no formal announcement regarding the reason for his resignation, it is commonly believed that the anchor stepped down to promote more precise journalism.

“I believe that we as a local news station have to be more than trends or sanitized news because it makes people feel uncomfortable,” Nolan stated, noting that this perspective has attracted significant attention from various news outlets and social media. He called it a public service and signed off, saying: “Good day and goodbye.”

His wife/co-anchor Jenna Jackson sat beside him as he got emotional.

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Dustin Nolan resignation: Social media reacts

Meanwhile, several people reacted to his resignation announcement, with one saying: “It’s too bad that we have to lose honest journalists because we’re losing our freedom of speech."

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“It’s so hard to say goodbye to a career you so loved and believe in. I pray he will be able to find his alignment again,” another stated.

“@DustinLNolan Thank you for your integrity!” a third user reacted.

Who is Dustin Nolan? A look at his career

Before his association with KWQC, the Catholic St. Ambrose University graduate worked as a Sports Reporter for WQAD News 8 and also served as a reporter and anchor at WHBF-TV.

He later joined the Iowa news outlet, where he worked alongside his wife, Jenna Jackson, and delivered an emotional tribute, calling her "the greatest co-anchor in life." Nolan tearfully acknowledged that the “most difficult part” of this decision was the fact that he would no longer be at the news desk with Jackson. KWQC has yet to provide a comment on his resignation.

Here's what we know about Jenna Jackson

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Jenna Jackson began her journey at KWQC in July 2017. Having been born and raised in the Quad Cities, she is excited to be part of her hometown station every morning on Quad Cities Today. As an award-winning journalist, Jenna commenced her career in the Cowboy State, Wyoming, where she worked as a reporter and anchor. After three years, she returned to the Quad Cities to share the narratives of her fellow community members.

Over the course of her career, Jenna has had the opportunity to interview presidential candidates, served as a panelist for the 2018 Iowa gubernatorial debate, and even flew with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching true-crime series on Netflix, playing tennis, and spending quality time with her family. You are welcome to follow and connect with Jenna on social media.

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