Dylan Mulvaney ready to leave US? Here's where she wants to ‘move permanent’

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 20, 2025 03:20 AM IST

Dylan Mulvaney, who was at the center of the BudLight controversy in 2023, recently hinted that she might be moving out of the United States

American media personality Dylan Mulvaney, who was at the center of the BudLight controversy in 2023, recently hinted that she might be moving out of the United States. During a conversation with PinkNews, the trans influencer spoke about her potential move to the UK. The 28-year-old is starring in a West End musical, ‘We aren’t kids anymore'.

American media personality Dylan Mulvaney said she might move out of the US(AFP)
American media personality Dylan Mulvaney said she might move out of the US(AFP)

Mulvaney, who is currently in London, said that she is ‘trying to move here permanent’.

Read More: ‘Not the same…’: Americans compare anti-Tesla attacks to Bud Light backlash

“There's something about being here that makes me feel like people have been so kind. And the theatre culture is amazing, and Percy Pigs are my favourite,” she said.

“So honestly, that makes the move worth it.” She, however, did not reveal details about her potential move.

The video of her PinkNews interview is going viral on social media. Reacting to her statement, one person wrote: “Dylan Mulvaney wants to leave the United States for England. Great news!”

“Dylan Mulvaney says he wants to leave the United States and move to England. This is great news! Dylan doesn’t really matter, but the fact the right people keep taking their derangements out of our country means we’re doing the right thing,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: ‘I’ve been scared to leave the house…’ Dylan Mulvaney calls out Bud Light for abandoning her amid controversy

One of her followers tried to warn her about the move. “We’re trying to get out of the UK atm things are probably going to get a lot worse,” they commented on the video.

Keen to lead Legally Blonde musical

Ahead of her new musical, Mulvaney told PinkNews that she is keen to lead the Legally Blonde musical, but securing the rights is ‘so hard’.

“It is so hard to get rights for a musical. If anybody knows the people that have the rights to Legally Blonde the musical, please let us do it,” she said. “I think it could be really good. Imagine Paulette as a trans elder? So good.”

