Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Not the same…’: Americans compare anti-Tesla attacks to Bud Light backlash

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Investigations are underway into attacks on Tesla vehicles, with authorities labeling incidents as potential domestic terrorism.

Authorities, including the FBI, are investigating several attacks on Elon Musk-led Tesla’s vehicles across the US. On Tuesday, a person dressed in black set fire to several Teslas at a repair facility in Las Vegas. Officials are probing the incident as a possible act of ‘domestic terrorism’. Meanwhile, social media users are likening the anti-Tesla movement to the boycott popular beer brand Bud Light faced after collaborating with TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of attacks against Elon Musk's Tesla automobiles throughout the United States.(AP)
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of attacks against Elon Musk's Tesla automobiles throughout the United States.(AP)

Speaking about the incident in Vegas, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said. “This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility.”

Also read: Elon Musk's X sues union government over alleged censorship and IT Act violations

Attorney General Pam Bondi called the recent surge in arson attacks against Tesla vehicles ‘nothing short of domestic terrorism’. She further promised harsh punishments for perpetrators. President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the vandalisms ‘despicable’. She blamed the Democrats.

"Democrats were big supporters of Tesla and of electric vehicles until Elon Musk decided to vote for Donald Trump. So we would like Democrats to also come out and condemn this heinous violence that we have seen," Leavitt said.

Tesla’s stock crashed by over 53% this week as thousands protest DOGE chief Elon Musk’s firing of federal employees.

Now, social media users are comparing the anti-Tesla sentiment to the Bud Light boycott last year.

“When Bud Light went woke, I don't recall Conservatives burning down convenience stores. We just stopped buying it. The left could just stop buying Teslas, but no, that's not their style,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Another user mentioned Musk’s alleged ‘Nazi’ gesture at Trump’s inauguration.

“When Democrats want to boycott Tesla because the media told them Elon is a Nazi, they shoot up and firebomb Tesla dealerships and vandalize Teslas in parking lots. We are not the same. The Democratic Party is the party of violence,” they added.

Also read: ‘I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy’: Tesla owners put up stickers to save cars from vandalism

There is no hard evidence tying the Democratic Party, or its supporters, to the Tesla attacks.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On