‘Not the same…’: Americans compare anti-Tesla attacks to Bud Light backlash

Authorities, including the FBI, are investigating several attacks on Elon Musk-led Tesla’s vehicles across the US. On Tuesday, a person dressed in black set fire to several Teslas at a repair facility in Las Vegas. Officials are probing the incident as a possible act of ‘domestic terrorism’. Meanwhile, social media users are likening the anti-Tesla movement to the boycott popular beer brand Bud Light faced after collaborating with TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of attacks against Elon Musk's Tesla automobiles throughout the United States.(AP)

Speaking about the incident in Vegas, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said. “This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi called the recent surge in arson attacks against Tesla vehicles ‘nothing short of domestic terrorism’. She further promised harsh punishments for perpetrators. President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the vandalisms ‘despicable’. She blamed the Democrats.

"Democrats were big supporters of Tesla and of electric vehicles until Elon Musk decided to vote for Donald Trump. So we would like Democrats to also come out and condemn this heinous violence that we have seen," Leavitt said.

Tesla’s stock crashed by over 53% this week as thousands protest DOGE chief Elon Musk’s firing of federal employees.

Now, social media users are comparing the anti-Tesla sentiment to the Bud Light boycott last year.

“When Bud Light went woke, I don't recall Conservatives burning down convenience stores. We just stopped buying it. The left could just stop buying Teslas, but no, that's not their style,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Another user mentioned Musk’s alleged ‘Nazi’ gesture at Trump’s inauguration.

“When Democrats want to boycott Tesla because the media told them Elon is a Nazi, they shoot up and firebomb Tesla dealerships and vandalize Teslas in parking lots. We are not the same. The Democratic Party is the party of violence,” they added.

There is no hard evidence tying the Democratic Party, or its supporters, to the Tesla attacks.