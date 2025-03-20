‘I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy’: Tesla owners put up stickers to save car from vandalism

Tesla cars were torched using Molotov cocktails, vehicles were riddled with bullets, and Tesla showrooms in various regions were severely vandalised. Attacks on property and the vehicles carrying the logo of Elon Musk's electric car company have been reported across the US and some regions outside the country. These attacks have significantly increased since President Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk to oversee the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency. To avoid being the target, some Tesla owners have resorted to putting stickers on their cars that read, “I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy.” Though less popular than the former, a few also had bumper stickers that read, “I just wanted an electric car. Sorry guys.” A car in Seattle with a ‘I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy’ bumper sticker. (X/@xaotica, AP)

Sharing a photo of a car with an “Elon was crazy” sticker on X, an individual wrote, “'I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy' bumper sticker. I took this recently, Tesla driving in front of me near Seattle, east side by Microsoft.”

He is not the only one. Several others shared about seeing cars with these stickers. Talking about it, an individual posted, “I was behind a Model S today, and it had a bumper sticker that read: ‘I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy.’ It might as well have read: ‘Please don't key, spray paint or fire bomb my car.’

Why Tesla?

Randy Blazak, a sociologist who studies political violence, told the Associated Press that people are vandalising EVs because “Tesla is an easy target.” The expert added, “They’re rolling down our streets. They have dealerships in our neighborhoods.”

As per the agency, a man was arrested in South Carolina for setting Tesla charging stations on fire. According to an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, authorities found writings against the government and DOGE in the man’s possession. In another incident, an Oregon man threw Molotov cocktails at a Tesla store in Salem. Besides, visuals from Tesla owners showing their cars keyed or painted with swastikas have also taken over X.