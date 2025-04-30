Earnings roundup: Starbucks, Visa, Snap, and SMIC report results

Several companies released their earnings with mixed results on Tuesday. Super Micro and Starbucks disappointed investors by missing Wall Street's earnings and sales expectations. Snap's stock dropped despite beating revenue forecasts. Starbucks reported Q2 2025 revenue of $8.8 billion.(REUTERS)

Here's a breakdown of the earnings:

1. Snap Inc. reported a Q1 2025 revenue of $1.36 billion, beating expectations of $1.35 billion. It didn't provide Q2 guidance due to uncertainties surrounding "how macro economic conditions may evolve in the months ahead, and how this may impact advertising demand more broadly." This resulted in its stock falling 12.02% after hours.

2. Starbucks reported Q2 2025 earnings of $0.41 per share, missing expectations of $0.48. It reported a revenue of $8.8 billion, slightly below expectations of $8.81 billion. Its stock dropped 1.25% after hours.

"Our financial results don’t yet reflect our progress, but we have real momentum with our 'Back to Starbucks' plan. We’re testing and learning at speed and we’re seeing changes in our coffeehouses," new Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said.

3. Visa Inc. posted Q2 2025 earnings of $2.76 per share, beating expectations of $2.68. It reported revenue of $9.6 billion, just above expectations of $9.57 billion. Its stock edged up 0.76% after hours.

4. Super Micro (SMIC) announced preliminary Q3 2025 earnings of 29 to 31 cents per share, falling short of expectations of 54 cents. The server maker revenue of $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion, below the expected $5.50 billion.

“During Q3 some delayed customer platform decisions moved sales into Q4,” the company said in the statement.

5. PPG Industries had Q1 2025 earnings of $1.72 per share, topping expectations of $1.61, and revenue of $3.68 billion, slightly above expectations of $3.65 billion. Its stock rose 3.0% after hours.

6. Seagate Technology reported Q3 2025 earnings of $1.90 per share, beating expectations of $1.73. It reported revenue of $2.19 billion, above expectations of $2.12 billion. Its stock jumped 6.29% after hours.

7. First Solar had Q1 2025 earnings of $1.95 per share, missing expectations of $2.44, but revenue of $845 million, slightly above expectations of $835 million. Its stock fell 11.39% after hours.