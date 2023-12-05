Earthquake measuring 3.5 rattles Fullerton in California

Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 rocked Fullerton, in the Orange County in California at 8:09pm, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 rocked Fullerton(@emsc-csem.org)

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Anaheim, one mile from Placentia, two miles from Brea and two miles from La Habra.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

No casualties or damage to property has been reported so far.

Many took to social media to share their experiences about the quake in the area.

“Epicenter in Fullerton just down the road from our place and Disneyland. As usual the animals did nothing to alert us”, Jill Rawlinson-Baker wrote on X.

“#earthquake to be honest the road construction they’ve been doing since April has shaken the house a lot this was similar only rocked more I’m still dizzy hate that part afterwards now to convince the gks it’s ok to come out from under the table 😏💕they do great job in school”, Teri posted.

Many experience the quake in California who ran out of the house.