East St Louis fire: First update on St Louis blaze on N 73rd Street as scary visuals emerge

A fire broke out on N 73rd Street in St Louis, Illinois on Saturday, prompting response from nearby places as people shared scary visuals from the site. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency announced that Camp Jackson, Cahokia, East St Louis, Prairie Du Pont, Church Road, Alorton, Hollywood Heights, Millstadt and Villa Hills Fire Department personnel were on scene battling the blaze. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze in St Louis, Missouri. Image for representational purposes. (Pexel)

They added that multiple vehicles were on fire. A cause for the blaze was not immediately known. There are no reports of injuries at present.

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In a statement, they said “Midway FD with mutual aid of Camp Jackson, Cahokia, East St Louis, Prairie Du Pont, Church Road, Alorton, Hollywood Heights, Millstadt and Villa Hills FD on scene of multiple vehicles on fire on N 73rd St.”