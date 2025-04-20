Easter Parade 2025 in NYC: When, where, and everything you need to know about the Bonnet Festival

New York City's iconic Easter Parade is back, and today, Fifth Avenue will come alive with a vibrant display of festive headwear. Paradegoers, decked out in their most colourful and creative hats, will march past the stunning St. Patrick's Cathedral in a beloved tradition that dates all the way back to the 1870s. New York City's Easter Parade returns, featuring a vibrant display of festive headwear along Fifth Avenue. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

This Easter Sunday procession, also known as the Bonnet Festival, has become a unique celebration of spring, fashion, and community in the heart of Manhattan.

When and where is the Easter parade 2025 in NYC?

The Easter Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and typically wraps up by 4 p.m., making for a full day of colourful festivities. The procession marches down Fifth Avenue, starting from the northern end at 49th Street and continuing south to 57th Street, as reported by CBS News. For those looking to catch the best view of the parade, the area around St. Patrick’s Cathedral, particularly between 50th and 51st Streets, is the prime spot to see the vibrant display of hats, bonnets, and springtime spirit.

The parade is open to all, and anyone is welcome to join the march, whether you're sporting a beautifully decorated bonnet or just enjoying the spectacle.

When is the Easter mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral?

St. Patrick’s Cathedral has planned an Easter mass all day on Sunday in 2025. The first mass will begin as early as 7 am, and the last mass of the day will take place at 5:30 pm. According to the Cathedral, those who wish to attend the 10 am mass will require a ticket, and the 4 pm mass will be conducted in Spanish.

Easter Sunday marks the grand finale of Holy Week celebrations, which began with Palm Sunday on April 13. Throughout the week, the New York City faith community observed various traditions, including Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, attending Catholic Charities' annual food distribution event in the Bronx on Holy Thursday.