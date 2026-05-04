Edmond OK mass shooting reports: What's happening at Arcadia Lake Campground?

Unconfirmed reports have surfaced of a possible mass shooting at Arcadia Lake

Unconfirmed reports have surfaced of a possible mass shooting at Arcadia Lake Campground in Edmond, Oklahoma.(Unsplash)

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Campground in Edmond, Oklahoma. According to alert pages, multiple people may have been shot. Witnesses describe a heavy police presence in the area. Authorities have not yet confirmed the incident, and it remains unclear whether this is an active shooter situation.

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According to Logan County, OK Scanner Feed and Emergency Updates, "Multiple emergency crews responding to a mass shooting incident at Arcadia Lake. 1 1/2 half east on 2nd street. 6400 East 15th. Scissortail Tail Park."

The scanner also indicates that a nearby INTEGRIS hospital has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Unconfirmed reports suggest there may be between five and nine victims. However, HT.com has not independently verified this information, and authorities have not confirmed these figures at this time.

Witness reports

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Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report police activity.

One witness wrote, "Everyone check on your people there was a mass shooting at arcadia lake."

Another added, "Does anybody know what’s going on out by Lake Arcadia? No exaggeration, we have had probably 30 police cars fly by our house along with multiple fire engines and ambulances. We have no idea what’s happening."

A third person reported, "Mass shooting right now at Lake Arcadia. Anyone know what's going on? 50 police cars right be."

A local resident added, “Friend was fishing at Arcadia said he heard like 30 gun shots."

Another wrote, "I was leaving work when I heard them blaring their sirens like crazy."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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